What do you guys think about usman getting the next title shot?

There is serious talk that usman will get the next ww title shot.

This sucks for shav as he sat out for the whole year on this title shot and now needs to pick up a fight to keep fresh or he can wait it out and be sidelined for 15-24 months.

Apparently usman realizes he is at the end of his career. He doesn't want fight a younger guy like garry or jdm as it is meaningless for his last fights and would rather his last fight be a big money ppv fight. If he loses he will retire. If he wins his argument is then he can fight garry, jdm, or shav.

For belal ppv buys are probalby bigger with usman then shav. Usman looks washed so belal should win, and can then defend against the young trio. Usman is trumps favorite fighter and trump will be there allowing belal to score extra points talking about palestine to trump.

Yes usman has lost 3 in a row. But at this point we know title shots are not given on merit alone.

Do you like usman getting the next shot.
 
That would be a good lesson for Shavkat, he is at Leon level when it comes to being an active fighter. He should accept Garry's challenge instead of ducking him with finishing rate excuses.
 
Brigfa2 said:
That would be a good lesson for Shavkat, he is at Leon level when it comes to being an active fighter. He should accept Garry's challenge instead of ducking him with finishing rate excuses.
Hell no he shouldn't fight Ian Garry lmao. That fight does nothing for him. Nobody cares about Garry he can wait.
 
UFC keeps giving the same guys title shots. I mean Usman dealt with it from the other side, but it's one of the worst trends in the sport. Divisions keep backing up because guys will get 3 shots in a row while other guys get 5+ fight win streaks.
 
Brigfa2 said:
That would be a good lesson for Shavkat, he is at Leon level when it comes to being an active fighter. He should accept Garry's challenge instead of ducking him with finishing rate excuses.
How is Usman getting a shot while on a three fight skid over other more deserving fighters a good lesson?
Also I don't really see how Shavkat is ducking Ian when he's clearly next in line to fight Belal. He's got two top ten wins and was gonna fight JDM in Perth but JDM was injured, either way it doesn't make sense to constantly have prospects fighting each other while the old guard only sit around waiting for title shots coming off losses

Usman also got offered to fight Shavkat last year, he didn't take it and wanted Wonderboy instead lol
Belal/Shavkat makes the most sense. Leon, Usman and Colby should fight guys like Garry or JDM
 
ezgif-com-gif-maker-12.gif


Nobody has earned it more or deserves it more than Usman. He feminized Trump's boy twice, Knocked out the unknockeable and made a gold-medalist cry.
We are talking about one of the greatest MWs of all time here.
 
He shouldn't, he's on a 3 fight skid.
Shavkat is the obvious contender right now.
 
Question said:
How is Usman getting a shot while on a three fight skid over other more deserving fighters a good lesson?
Also I don't really see how Shavkat is ducking Ian when he's clearly next in line to fight Belal. He's got two top ten wins and was gonna fight JDM in Perth but JDM was injured, either way it doesn't make sense to constantly have prospects fighting each other while the old guard only sit around waiting for title shots coming off losses

Usman also got offered to fight Shavkat last year, he didn't take it and wanted Wonderboy instead lol
Belal/Shavkat makes the most sense. Leon, Usman and Colby should fight guys like Garry or JDM
God damn it I wish you, @svmr_db , @JoeRowe were the matchmakers.
You guys have your collective heads screwed on straight sir.
 
I think it’s completely ridiculous, but they kind of book this thing like pro wrestling, Usman is a star and former champion at 37 years of age , they can probably still use his name to sell another ppv or two .
As for the younger more deserving challenger at the moment like Shavkat ? He’s only 29 , so the ufc is aware they have plenty of time to exploit him .
 
Mike said:
Hell no he shouldn't fight Ian Garry lmao. That fight does nothing for him. Nobody cares about Garry he can wait.
Nobody cares about Usman now though, he can retire. Ian Cuckado is more marketable than broken knee Usman.
 
