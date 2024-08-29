What do you guys think about usman getting the next title shot?

There is serious talk that usman will get the next ww title shot.



This sucks for shav as he sat out for the whole year on this title shot and now needs to pick up a fight to keep fresh or he can wait it out and be sidelined for 15-24 months.



Apparently usman realizes he is at the end of his career. He doesn't want fight a younger guy like garry or jdm as it is meaningless for his last fights and would rather his last fight be a big money ppv fight. If he loses he will retire. If he wins his argument is then he can fight garry, jdm, or shav.



For belal ppv buys are probalby bigger with usman then shav. Usman looks washed so belal should win, and can then defend against the young trio. Usman is trumps favorite fighter and trump will be there allowing belal to score extra points talking about palestine to trump.



Yes usman has lost 3 in a row. But at this point we know title shots are not given on merit alone.



Do you like usman getting the next shot.