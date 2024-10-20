What do you do when a guy comes to your door?

I live out in the country, sort of. I'm a night owl so I'm always up when the rest of the world is asleep. Last night I'm in my living room solving the worlds problems via internet when a car pulls in my driveway at 4:30 am. I think probably someone just turning around, but they get out and walk up on my lawn waving a flashlight around. This quickly freaks me out (I'm also still pretty toasty from some edibles) and this is a situation that I would've confronted said person with a firearm handy, but alas I have certain issues I've alluded to and it's not in my best interests to own one. So instead I've got my 9 inch Chef's knife that I could run straight through a person, best thing I could find in a pinch. But somehow confronting a person with a giant blade seems a bit extreme and unhinged, and course I don't actually want to stab anyone to death so I stood there for a moment waiting on jibroni's next move. He got back his car and left. I felt rather paranoid for the rest of the night. My wife tells me today it was an Amazon driver, which at least makes sense, but at that hour out here Sat night/Sunday morning, I'm going to assume bad things. And for the record we've got Amazon drivers coming here every day and never has anyone showed up in the buttfuck middle of night like that. I'm not saying they don't it was just unusual for me.



What's your modus operandi if some weirdo comes to your home during the wee hours of the morning? Are you 10 times the man I am and fill the front lawn with uppercuts? Do you draw your pistola and make them strip down to their undergarments, demanding ID and what agency they work for? Do you have a hole already dug in your backyard for this exact scenario? Or do you silently shit yourself and pray to jeebus the bad man goes away? I don't think I would've had the same reaction in a city but out in the sticks it's just me vs. whatever creeps in the night.