What do Khabib Nurmagamedov and Rumble Johson have in common?

It is unfortunately still a true statistic, his last win is a more recent one than Stipes...Rumble is dead...
Not in the UFC. Rumble last won in 2017. Aside from that what's your point?They both have more recent wins than Stipe Miocic.
Any other surprising names who make this list?
Wrong answer. That's not something he has in common with Nurmagamedov.
The point is that Stipe is unranked and undeserving of a title shot. You literally have dead and retired people more deserving of a title shot than Stipe. Crazy fact, no?
Fedor, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, Robbie Lawler, Frankie Edgar, and Rashad Evans have all scored more recent wins than the next HW title challenger.
Also, I think TS was right to point out how ludicrous it is that a man who died nearly 2 years ago has won a fight more recently than the guy who currently ranked #6 at HW. And people still think belts, title defenses, and rankings matter LOL
Jon isn't the Actual champion so Stipe isn't getting a title shot. Crazy but true.
Well that's depressing...Tony Ferguson has lost 8 times since the last time Stipe won...
So if Tony were the "Back Up" fighter would Jon refuse the last minute change like he has done in the past?
Nah, Khabib haters wrong at this. But what's even dumber is while Khabib say he is too small for WW & MW, their fangirls think he would've been 3 weight division champ. I guess they know the guy better than himself lolBoth were weight bullies.
Jon would be "honored to add another legend and all time great" to his resume and claim that he's a bigger challenge than Tom who still needs to prove himself lol
MW is wild. WW is realistic. Would've been hard but definitely something he could have achieved. He used to do WW fights way back when. He was bigger back then tho.