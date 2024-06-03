What do Khabib Nurmagamedov and Rumble Johson have in common?

They both have more recent wins than Stipe Miocic.

weebay-thewire.gif


Any other surprising names who make this list?
 
Fedor, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, Robbie Lawler, Frankie Edgar, and Rashad Evans have all scored more recent wins than the next HW title challenger.

Also, I think TS was right to point out how ludicrous it is that a man who died nearly 2 years ago has won a fight more recently than the guy who currently ranked #6 at HW. And people still think belts, title defenses, and rankings matter LOL

Edit: TJ Dillashaw got suspended for 2 years, came back, won a fight, got a title shot, and retired since Stipe last won a fight. Andrei Arlovski (now 45) has fought 7 times since Stipe last fought and 11 times since Stipe's 2nd last fight. Maybe he's saving himself for a fight against Cain when he's released from prison.... in 25 years
 
VinceArch said:
Rumble is dead...
Wrong answer. That's not something he has in common with Nurmagamedov.

dipstickjimmy said:
Not in the UFC. Rumble last won in 2017. Aside from that what's your point?
The point is that Stipe is unranked and undeserving of a title shot. You literally have dead and retired people more deserving of a title shot than Stipe. Crazy fact, no?
 
Barteh said:
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Fedor, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, Robbie Lawler, Frankie Edgar, and Rashad Evans have all scored more recent wins than the next HW title challenger.

Also, I think TS was right to point out how ludicrous it is that a man who died nearly 2 years ago has won a fight more recently than the guy who currently ranked #6 at HW. And people still think belts, title defenses, and rankings matter LOL
Didn't expect Fedor and Rashad to be on that list lol. This was the kind of reply I was looking for. Great work.
 
Barteh said:
Jon isn't the Actual champion so Stipe isn't getting a title shot. Crazy but true.
Since Feb 8th 2020 which was Jon's last LHW fight, he has 1 win at HW. In that same time Aspinall is 7-1 with his lone loss being a 15 second TKO due to a fluke injury. Stipe isn't the issue at HW.
 
legcramp said:
Both were weight bullies.
Nah, Khabib haters wrong at this. But what's even dumber is while Khabib say he is too small for WW & MW, their fangirls think he would've been 3 weight division champ. I guess they know the guy better than himself lol
 
dipstickjimmy said:
So if Tony were the "Back Up" fighter would Jon refuse the last minute change like he has done in the past?
Jon would be "honored to add another legend and all time great" to his resume and claim that he's a bigger challenge than Tom who still needs to prove himself lol
 
Brigfa2 said:
Nah, Khabib haters wrong at this. But what's even dumber is while Khabib say he is too small for WW & MW, their fangirls think he would've been 3 weight division champ. I guess they know the guy better than himself lol
MW is wild. WW is realistic. Would've been hard but definitely something he could have achieved. He used to do WW fights way back when. He was bigger back then tho.
 
