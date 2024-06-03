What do Khabib Nurmagamedov and Rumble Johson have in common?

Fedor, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, TJ Dillashaw, Robbie Lawler, Frankie Edgar, and Rashad Evans have all scored more recent wins than the next HW title challenger.



Also, I think TS was right to point out how ludicrous it is that a man who died nearly 2 years ago has won a fight more recently than the guy who currently ranked #6 at HW. And people still think belts, title defenses, and rankings matter LOL



Edit: TJ Dillashaw got suspended for 2 years, came back, won a fight, got a title shot, and retired since Stipe last won a fight. Andrei Arlovski (now 45) has fought 7 times since Stipe last fought and 11 times since Stipe's 2nd last fight. Maybe he's saving himself for a fight against Cain when he's released from prison.... in 25 years