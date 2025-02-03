Dricus Du Plessis lauds Conor McGregor as he names UFC legend on five-man GOAT list Ahead of his UFC 312 title defense against Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis has named his five-man GOAT list, including Conor McGregor.

DDP names his top 5 GOAT in MMA.Unsurprisingly DDP names Jon Jones as no.1.Mcgregor comes in at no.2This was a surprising pick, many people consider Mcgregor the greatest entertainer ever and his charisma is undisputable, but most people do not consider him as the second GOAT.This is also a brave pick given the recent controversy surrounding Mcgregor, if nothing else DDP should be lauded for being brave, he is the UFC champion and he has a platform.Mirko surprisingly comes in at no.3 (ahead of Fedor who didn’t even make his list)Anderson Silva comes in at no.4And….Gilbert Burns at no.5, this was perhaps DDP’s only selfish pick as he’s friends with Burns.An unique list, which includes Mcgregor, Mirko, and Burns.