Media UFC middleweight champion gives unique perspective and picks on top 5 GOAT list

DDP names his top 5 GOAT in MMA.

Unsurprisingly DDP names Jon Jones as no.1.

Mcgregor comes in at no.2

This was a surprising pick, many people consider Mcgregor the greatest entertainer ever and his charisma is undisputable, but most people do not consider him as the second GOAT.

This is also a brave pick given the recent controversy surrounding Mcgregor, if nothing else DDP should be lauded for being brave, he is the UFC champion and he has a platform.

Mirko surprisingly comes in at no.3 (ahead of Fedor who didn’t even make his list)

Anderson Silva comes in at no.4
And….

Gilbert Burns at no.5, this was perhaps DDP’s only selfish pick as he’s friends with Burns.

An unique list, which includes Mcgregor, Mirko, and Burns.

Dricus Du Plessis lauds Conor McGregor as he names UFC legend on five-man GOAT list

Ahead of his UFC 312 title defense against Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis has named his five-man GOAT list, including Conor McGregor.
Damn, an elite fighter finally giving Mirko props that he deserves?

DDP all the way now lol LFG DDP!!!!

See, DDP isn't making a list of the best P4P fighters or GOAT's ever.

He's merely talking about his favorite fighters, and who's been his greatest influences.

But please, do continue as usual.
 
loisestrad said:
See, DDP isn't making a list of the best P4P fighters or GOAT's ever.

He's merely talking about his favorite fighters, and who's been his greatest influences.

But please, do continue as usual.
That list makes much more sense when you say it like this.
 
loisestrad said:
See, DDP isn't making a list of the best P4P fighters or GOAT's ever.

He's merely talking about his favorite fighters, and who's been his greatest influences.

But please, do continue as usual.
Except he literally says it’s his GOAT list.

Don’t gaslight it into something it isn’t because you disagree with it.

“GOAT list, that’s a tough one. I mean, you can’t ever deny the great Jon Jones, never, ever… He is the greatest of all time, for sure, you can’t deny that...”
 
