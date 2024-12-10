What are you playing? v.11 (Knee-Deep Edition)

Slayers

Again, welcome.On this day 31 years ago, a man entered not only the very depths of hell itself, but too the very fibre of our beings.Across 28 original levels, we dispensed PTSD to millions of demon scum from which they were never to recover – or so we thought.In the words of scholar and pasta carbonara crusher Matt Serra: Good, f*ck 'em. And legendary programmer John Carmack would agree.Thanks to our having saved the world, humanity was able to continue and here we are today. Given the thinner-skinned climate of present day, Space Marine still has a lot to teach us about facing adversity.Celebrate our history as players by remembering how we got to where we are today:

Doom (stylised often as DOOM)
10 December 1993
id Software
id Software
id Tech 1 (Colloquially dubbed theengine)
John Romero / John Carmack / Tom Hall (also author of famous, that kept production focused on consistent lore and play)