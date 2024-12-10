What are you playing? v.11 (Knee-Deep Edition)

Slayers,

Again, welcome.

On this day 31 years ago, a man entered not only the very depths of hell itself, but too the very fibre of our beings.

D2.png

Across 28 original levels, we dispensed PTSD to millions of demon scum from which they were never to recover – or so we thought.

In the words of scholar and pasta carbonara crusher Matt Serra: Good, f*ck ’em. And legendary programmer John Carmack would agree.

D3.png
Fun fact: The Doomguy project at id Software was originally planned as an adaptation of the 1986 Aliens film.


Thanks to our having saved the world, humanity was able to continue and here we are today. Given the thinner-skinned climate of present day, Space Marine still has a lot to teach us about facing adversity.

D1.jpg

Fun fact: Doom gets its name from a scene in a Paul Newman and Tom Cruise movie loved by John Carmack – The Color of Money, in which Tom’s character at a pool hall is asked what he has in his personal cue case and to which he replies, ’Doom’.


Celebrate our history as players by remembering how we got to where we are today:

>Title: Doom (stylised often as DOOM)

>Released: 10 December 1993

>Publisher: id Software

>Developer: id Software

>Engine: id Tech 1 (Colloquially dubbed the Doom engine)

>Head level designer / programmer / creative director: John Romero / John Carmack / Tom Hall (also author of famous Doom Bible, that kept production focused on consistent lore and play)


Fun fact: 15. That’s how many people were involved in the making-of.

–––––––––

Dawgs know the score but newcomers welcome: Talk here non-threadworthy gaming and what you're up to.

First rule of gaming: Never stop being hardcore

Second rule of gaming: Always save the princess and/or universe

Third rule of gaming: Reload

Rip and tear,
Dawgverse bless
 
Previous Super Contra poll for best weapon now officially closes.

Winner: Spread gun

