i think the most obvious reason is pressure from online retail. Remember when best buy had huge sections of music CDs and DVDs. i don't even think they have a music section anymore. Virtually no one buys CDs anymore.



I think social media has had an impact as well. When i was a kid the mall was a place to get away from parents and hang out with your friends, eat at the food court, and just waste your day. Now it seems like kids would rather spend their time somewhere else. Maybe it's easier for them to organize a more fun thing to do with access to the internet and social media?



It is pretty sad seeing the state of indoor malls today. I went to one of the bigger ones in my city recently and i think a good 40% of the storefronts were closed.