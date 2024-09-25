Rhood
My top 2 reasons are the global recession & global covid.
Anytime there's a financial crisis, banks restrict loans & create high interest rates, consumer spending becomes nonexistent due to people losing jobs, and businesses stop hiring.
It's a domino effect.
When I asked this question to friends or family members, they just believe that indoor malls close because outdoor malls are better.
What's your opinion?
