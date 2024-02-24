Human: Hannibal Lecter by Anthony Hopkins

Humanoid: Dracula by Gary Oldman

Other: Azazel in 'Fallen' (1998)

I've decided to break them into the following categories:(1) Human(2) Humanoid(3) OtherNote that 'human' is just a vanilla human. A human with superpowers, or possessed by a demon, or a werewolf or anything else puts them in Category Two. If it's something that shifts between humanoid and non-humanoid forms, like Pennywise or the T1000 I would weigh it up. Is its base form humanoid? T1000 yes so Category Two, Pennywise no so Category Three. Please respect the categories or we won't be comparing like with like. My choices:Completely frightening, malevolent and disturbing, then he escapes!Dracula has been portrayed on screen so many times and of course I haven't seem them all. Maybe some will say Christopher Lee was better. Maybe he was but for me it's Gary Oldman. Dracula is such a great character, Stoker caught lightning in a bottle with that novel. He's so creepy and unsettling and it seems like his opponents have no chance.Interesting that both Lecter and Dracula are aristocrats. In fact Clarice Starling is clearly out of her depth dealing with Lecter as well.I bet you weren't expecting this one! Azazel is a disembodied fallen angel that possesses people and moves between them at will (with a few exceptions), usually by making the person he's possessed touch the person he wants to jump into. You can't actually see Azazel but the way the various actors portray him is chilling and in the end, like Lecter, he escapes! Another powerful and unsettling supernatural enemy that fills you with dread and despair. I find supernatural things much scarier than a common or garden monster.