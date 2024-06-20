What animal would be your limit?

That you think you can beat in a fight to the death 1 vs 1. Barehands. No handicaps for the animal like muzzles or being declawed.



It would only be land animals since we'd be totally out of our element against things like sharks or crocs. No venomous creatures either because it'd feel more like a game of get poisoned or not, rather than a fight.



What about be the biggest, toughest, scariest animal you can beat?



A chimp? A kangaroo? Lynx? Honey badger? Game pit?



For me it might be a kangaroo. They don't really have hands and I've seen them grapple, but probably their grappling is instinctual, without an understanding of technique. You really have to watch out for their kicks which can disembowel you. So I'd circle to avoid their kicks and come in with punches from an angle, circle out to repeat process.