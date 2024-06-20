  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What animal would be your limit?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
633
Reaction score
899
That you think you can beat in a fight to the death 1 vs 1. Barehands. No handicaps for the animal like muzzles or being declawed.

It would only be land animals since we'd be totally out of our element against things like sharks or crocs. No venomous creatures either because it'd feel more like a game of get poisoned or not, rather than a fight.

What about be the biggest, toughest, scariest animal you can beat?

A chimp? A kangaroo? Lynx? Honey badger? Game pit?

For me it might be a kangaroo. They don't really have hands and I've seen them grapple, but probably their grappling is instinctual, without an understanding of technique. You really have to watch out for their kicks which can disembowel you. So I'd circle to avoid their kicks and come in with punches from an angle, circle out to repeat process.
 
I took out a mosquito the other day. One slap was all it took.
 
Like a weasel or something, otter, something like that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,796
Messages
55,717,938
Members
174,911
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top