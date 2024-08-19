What actor or actress has the all-time best sitcom filmography?

Madmick
I recently came across an episode of The New Adventures of Old Christine on PlutoTV, and realized I'd totally forgotten about the show. This got me to thinking about how Julia Louis Dreyfuss has been a main cast member on three award-winning sitcoms, and in fact has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress on all three. I began to wonder if anybody has a better TV sitcom filmography.
Main Cast Member
Main Cast Member
Main Cast Member
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (8 Episodes)
- Arrested Development (4 Episodes)
- The Simpsons (3 Episodes)
But I believe there is someone who can give her a run for her money.
Main Cast Member
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (34 Episodes)
- The Orville (6 Episodes)
- American Dad! (4 Episodes)
Who else? Who you got?