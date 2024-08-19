What actor or actress has the all-time best sitcom filmography?

I recently came across an episode of The New Adventures of Old Christine on PlutoTV, and realized I'd totally forgotten about the show. This got me to thinking about how Julia Louis Dreyfuss has been a main cast member on three award-winning sitcoms, and in fact has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress on all three. I began to wonder if anybody has a better TV sitcom filmography.
1724094873154.png

Main Cast Member
Guest Recurring


But I believe there is someone who can give her a run for her money.
1724095373469.png

Main Cast Member
Guest Recurring


Who else? Who you got?
 
Dang. Both really really good choices. I can't think of anyone else who has consistently been good and funny for such a long time period.
 
Can't beat OP, but:
Ed O'Neil
500 episodes between Married With Children and Modern Family.
22 Episodes of Dragnet.
And maybe not a sitcom but a great 10-episode arc on weird but cult show John from Cincinatti.

Speaking of Married With Children:
Ted McGinley
167 Episodes of Married
62 on Love Boat
61 on Happy Days
8 Episodes of Sport Night
9 Episodes of Shrinking with Harrison Ford
TONS of guest spots
 
Not better than those 2, but Danny Devito has been in a ton. Mainly Taxi and Always sunny, with a lot of appearances in other stuff.
 
Oh yeah Danny has been around he makes both shows the classic that they are imo
 
GOAT.

477948602
 
Don Knotts had 2 iconic characters 30ish years apart in Barney Fife and Mr. furley
 
Lucille Ball?

I Love Lucy 1951-1957
The Lucy Show 1962-1968
Here's Lucy 1968-1974
 
Rik Mayall

The Young Ones
The Comic Strip Presents
Blackadder
The New Statesman
Bottom
 
