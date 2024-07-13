Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc., for UFC on ESPN 59?

Don't steal, the government hates competition
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1720879645096.gif

Ooooooooooo hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros, it seems to be that time again, that is correct, it’s Fight Night. With Thuggish Ruggish Rose taking on Tracy “Hernán” Cortez, shit should be tight yo…
1720880014006.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1720880109574.gif

Grub: Angus burgers on the smoker…
1720880258846.jpeg

Chug: El Silencio Mezcal…
IMG_1357.jpeg

Drug: White Cherry Gelato…
1720880540997.jpeg

Cap the night on with some good food, good smoke and drink, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…
1720880629655.gif



Cheers

1720880699972.gif
 
Im only tunning in to watch Bonfim and Jean IF, i'm not out. May as well catch a replay tomorrow on fight pass.

These fight nights don't keep me at home anymore like they used to for many, many years. Especially now with same day replay.
 
I didn't realize there was a card today, I wish I hadn't learned... It's terrible on paper. <WhatItIs>
 
This card isn't great on paper but it's Saturday night and it's free so I am thankful
IMG_0783.gif
 
Gyoza and Buri no Teriyaki (Japanese Amberjack Broiled in Sweet Soy Sauce). Picked up some sake that may or may not last until dinner. :)
 
Dead Kennedy said:
Drug: White Cherry Gelato…
1720880540997.jpeg
Click to expand...
200w.gif
 
This card is a stinker and at 10pm on the East Coast on top of it

Hard pass
 
