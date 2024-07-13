We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…Ooooooooooo hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros, it seems to be that time again, that is correct, it’s Fight Night. With Thuggish Ruggish Rose taking on Tracy “Hernán” Cortez, shit should be tight yo…So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…Grub: Angus burgers on the smoker…Chug: El Silencio Mezcal…Drug: White Cherry Gelato…Cap the night on with some good food, good smoke and drink, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…Cheers