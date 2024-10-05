Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 307?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,089
Reaction score
6,025
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1728141538675.gif


Oooooooooooo fuckety fuck yea and shit its that motha fucken time, thats fucken right, its fucken Fight Night. With the Light Heavyweight title being on the line, shits really about to get real, real quick…
1728141997515.jpeg


So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1728142204762.gif


Grub: Homemade Carne Asada…

1728142332306.jpeg


Chug: Modelo Especial ( because corona won’t pay me)

B8004C62-4AD1-4442-8AFA-B8AE1D063BFF.jpeg

Drug: Key Lime Pie…

1728142720404.jpeg

Cap this motha fucken night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned Ulta Violence…

1728142863634.gif



SKÅL!!!!!


1728143013326.gif
 
Sausage with roasted PO-TA-TOES BOIL EM MASH EM STICK EM IN A STEW

best+cover+sausages.JPG


rice porridge

dsc_3456_565c2d2bddf2b334198ee79d.jpg
 
Dead Kennedy said:
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
View attachment 1065669


Oooooooooooo fuckety fuck yea and shit its that motha fucken time, thats fucken right, its fucken Fight Night. With the Light Heavyweight title being on the line, shits really about to get real, real quick…
View attachment 1065670


So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
View attachment 1065671


Grub: Homemade Carne Asada…

View attachment 1065672


Chug: Modelo Especial ( because corona won’t pay me)

View attachment 1065673

Drug: Key Lime Pie…

View attachment 1065674

Cap this motha fucken night off with some good food, good drank and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned Ulta Violence…

View attachment 1065675



SKÅL!!!!!


View attachment 1065677
Click to expand...
Airplane food. Will watch on replay after I land.
 
Leftover Chile Verde and flour tortillas with some demi sec (sorta sweet) sparkling wine.
I'm probably going to have a headache tomorrow.
 
Coached a wrestling tournament this morning in Anaheim for my son

Just finished grubbing at Texas Roadhouse 16oz prime rib w/loaded baked potato

I’m good for the day since I couldn’t finish the steak
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 300?
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
3K
Aluminati
Aluminati
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 306?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
L0ki
L0ki
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 304?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Haloxiv
Haloxiv
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 305?
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
2K
Your Salad
Your Salad

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,895
Messages
56,288,018
Members
175,150
Latest member
Eloisa Fernanda Da Silva

Share this page

Back
Top