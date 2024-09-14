Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 306?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1726326433466.gif

Oooooooooo hell yea and shit my fellow Sherladies and Gentlebros. Does it appear to be that time again, you bet your sweet sweet ass it is. That’s right its Fight Night and with it being at an all new venue,The Orb, shit should be wild…

1726326826901.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1726326932322.gif

Grub: Grilled Chicken, Burgers, and Brats…
1726327141078.jpeg

Chug: Bud Ice Tall Cans…
4406152F-5E24-4504-AAFB-F83354AB5B64.jpeg

Drug: Blueberry Kush…
1726327477268.jpeg

Cap the night off with some good food, good drink and smoke and take in some good old fashioned Ulta Violence…
1726327639851.gif


Cheers

1726327715056.gif
 
Rolling up the first backwood right now.
 
A whole dozen Krispy Kreme donuts after vaping all day

And 8.7 ranked pizza from one bite. Everybody knows the rules
 
i'm gonna microwave a steak and boil some soda then snort baking soda while not watching. it'll be fun. jk,

i had planned for some corn. but i already ate it. i do have a steaking thawing.. also still not gonna watch cause i only read who wins the next day.
 
