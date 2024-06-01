Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 302?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,071
Reaction score
5,878
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1717252873211.gif

Ohhhhh hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros, its that time again, that’s right its Fight Night. With Judaism Makhachev taking on Dustin “Screech” Diamond, shit should be amazazing…
1717253180292.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1717253278095.gif

Grub: Going to my older brother’s house to grill…
1717253390396.jpeg

Chug: Sierra Nevada Torpedo IPA variety pack…
IMG_1036.jpeg

Drug: Green Crack…

1717253679402.jpeg

Cap the night with some good food, good drink and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…

1717253847037.gif


Cheers

1717253893536.gif
 
This Afternoon

awareness.webp


UFC Prelims

BWSB2ULJXBDQVMOBHCOCRXE56I.png


UFC Main Card

monster-energy-drink.gif
 
Bulgogi tacos made by my chick.

Variety of non alcoholic healthy drinks plus I have a bar with booze for those that drink.

Good company (I have a bunch of my boys coming over).

Gotta love fight day! Enjoy sherbros!!!!!
 
Salmon, Wheat Pasta and these Late July Nacho Chips that are fucking incredible.
 
I just bought a full Margarita bar mixer set. Gonna try my hand at making mango and coconut margaritas. If I'm successful I'll be passed out by headliner prelims
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 296?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 297?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Rock3091
Rock3091
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. this New Years celebration?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
Pube Wig
Pube Wig
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 299?
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 300?
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
2K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,341
Messages
55,621,188
Members
174,857
Latest member
DPcanwrestle

Share this page

Back
Top