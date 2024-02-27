blaseblase
I really don't get these people. Spending 10s of thousands of dollars on lootboxes in some shitty online game. Why? Why not just spend 70 dollars to play the best Triple A games? It defies logic. How do they get the money to feed this habit?
I was watching this video about Nexon scamming it's players by secretly reducing their lootbox probabilities, even going so far as to making some items unobtainable entirely. And some idiot is spending over 100k per year on this. They are ruining shit for everyone because then the developers change their gameplay to milk these people for money.
