We've got a bunch of noob champs.

I just realized every UFC champion is a noob champion. Mackhachev is the most senior champion, with 3 defences... but 2 of them are against a featherweight and he's already talking about moving up a weightclass.
Aspinal - 0 defences
Jones - 0 defences
Perreira - 2 defences
Du Plessis - 0 defences
Edwards - 2 defences
Mackhachev - 3 defences
Topuria - 0 defences
O'Malley - 1 defence
Pantoja - 2 defences
Pennington - 0 defences
Grasso - 1 defence
Zhang - 2 defences
Can any of these champions go on a title reign? Is it even possible with how infrequently champions fight in 2024? Perreira is the only person who actually seems to be fighting frequently enough to go on a run, but he will always have a question mark until we see him overcome grappling.
