International Western Elites testing the idea of Conscription

Recently I have noticed several articles in the media discussing the idea of conscription in a 'hypothetical' WW3 scenario. These articles have been published in various countries such as Great Britain, Germany, Canada and my country Australia. There could be more but thats what I have noticed. It appears to be a coordinated testing the waters from global powers through the media. Here is an example from Australia ;
Do you think we should be worried that something is being prepared or at least discussed behind the scenes and that they factor our children in their plans.

Short on being attacked directly on our own countries mainlands- I cant think of any justification for even discussion of conscription. Even then- what if we (western powers) initiate the confrontation and attack on the mainland is a response?

We have been living in a very stable and relatively peaceful period in the west so its hard to imagine that this could change. I hope we will elect officials that will favour diplomacy over war.

What's war rooms thoughts?
 
These things are definitely being discussed behind closed doors, and the fact they're telling us about them shows how serious the current geopolitical situation is.

These countries are also signalling that they can't actually afford to fund a full scale army, so are considering training 'citizen armies' (ie, unpaid soldiers).

It's imperative that Russia specifically isn't allowed to steamroll over Ukraine.
 
I can't speak for Europe, but there is about a zero percent chance that the American public tolerates conscription. Mostly because these geopolitical issues have very little to do with our security and any war wouldn't be waged over here.
 
The notion of war with major powers is insane to begin with. Russia has floated the idea of tactically nuking Ukraine simply because they're not succeeding at the rate that they'd like. You really think NATO fighting Russia wouldn't end in a nuclear exchange?

We have to evolve as a species and not allow a handful of people to hold the world hostage. I don't understand why the people of all of these countries, Russia, China, US, UK, etc, just allow their governments to do what they want. We're not their slaves.
 
The XL said:
I can't speak for Europe, but there is about a zero percent chance that the American public tolerates conscription. Mostly because these geopolitical issues have very little to do with our security and any war wouldn't be waged over here.
This is a crazy take since America is the main player in all of the current wars. They are funding Israel and Ukraine.
 
tastaylvr said:
This is a crazy take since America is the main player in all of the current wars. They are funding Israel and Ukraine.
That's true. But our civilian population isn't going to see it that way and generally doesn't care. Most of these foreign policy adventures are being done against our wills and without our consent anyway, and it's only tolerated because we have no direct skin in the game. Conscription would change that.

The American public and the American government/elites that control them have an unspoken mutual understanding that they start all of these wars as long as the American people are largely unaffected. It's not right but it is what it is.
 
Conscription with a * beside it. There kids won’t be going. Not because they love their kids but because their accounts in Panama are registered to them
 
Yeah, strange how it's entered the zeitgeist everywhere all of a sudden. I've seen at least half a dozen articles in the UK press discussing it last week.

The only time I've seen it discussed previously was national service, as an answer to the growing lawlessness here. But it was always laughed off as a pipe dream.

What the public would or would not want is irrelevant. Conscription would come after the politicians had got us into an existential conflict. There's enough morons out there who would believe the propaganda to go along with it then.
 
The XL said:
The notion of war with major powers is insane to begin with. Russia has floated the idea of tactically nuking Ukraine simply because they're not succeeding at the rate that they'd like. You really think NATO fighting Russia wouldn't end in a nuclear exchange?

We have to evolve as a species and not allow a handful of people to hold the world hostage. I don't understand why the people of all of these countries, Russia, China, US, UK, etc, just allow their governments to do what they want. We're not their slaves.
Because people are stupid monkeys still in awe and fear of fire while some few sociopathic people learned to use that to their benefits in various ways.
 
tastaylvr said:
This is a crazy take since America is the main player in all of the current wars. They are funding Israel and Ukraine.
Which both got attacked first. And to think that these two aren't beneficial for the US in numerous ways is a complete fool.
 
The XL said:
I can't speak for Europe, but there is about a zero percent chance that the American public tolerates conscription. Mostly because these geopolitical issues have very little to do with our security and any war wouldn't be waged over here.
won't work here either. you'd have huge riots if it's tried.
like government-ending riots.
nobody wants to go die for the weapons manufacturers financial profit.
fuck that shit.
 
