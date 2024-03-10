Were you impressed by Sean O'Malley performance?

Were you impressed by Sean O'Malley performance?

  • Total voters
    41
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,200
Reaction score
40,469
O'Malley just batted 5/5 in that fight with Marlon Vera. He shut him out completely pretty much.

I mean Marlon Vera had his moments, but they were few and far between and a too late in the end.

I got to say I was very impressed. He looked amazing, best performance I've seen of Sean.
 
Yeah it was pretty impressive. Sean O''Malley made it look like Vera didn't belong in there with him. An excellent performance, winning 4 rounds at least, maybe 5?
 
MXZT said:
O'Malley just batted 5/5 in that fight with Marlon Vera. He shut him out completely pretty much.

I mean Marlon Vera had his moments, but they were few and far between and a too late in the end.

I got to say I was very impressed. He looked amazing, best performance I've seen of Sean.
Click to expand...
Just watched the post Presser and he came across as I would. Respectful, Answer's every question honesty with a low tolerance for ignorant women.
 
I was impressed. It was dominant.

If he would have gotten a finish, I would be very impressed.. it was still a very good legitimate victory though proving he is one of the best in the sport. Chito is no joke, and he beat him every round soundly.
 
It was a good performance
But Chito did really just stand around at the perfect range for Shuga
 
Wouldnt say i was floored.

I was unsurpised, I went into this fight knowing that omalley only wins one way, by decision. That's what happened, it went how i pictured it going. I thought O'malley would use a lower output thought.
 
it was impressive for him to neutralize a dangerous fighter like vera so easily. but it wasn't very entertaining. if it was your first time seeing vera you'd think he was a complete bum. if it was your first time seeing o'malley, you would have been underwhelmed.

overall a disappointing main event. felt like vera didn't even try stepping on the gas until round 4.
 
Absolutely.. The cardio he showed was impressive, great focus for 25 mins a durable opponent.. He's answered every question I had for him so far which was toughness physically and mentally.

Rogan said it best. If you can get past the hair and theatrics you realize he's a savage and one of the best fighters in the world
 
It was impressive. But you have to admit that a dude that stands in front of you, with no countering skills, no movement of any sort, is tailor made for someone like O’Malley. It was target practice all night. Vera was a perfect opponent to make O’Malley look good.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Wouldnt say i was floored.

I was unsurpised, I went into this fight knowing that omalley only wins one way, by decision. That's what happened, it went how i pictured it going. I thought O'malley would use a lower output thought.
Click to expand...
Ask Chito's face if it agrees.
 
The fact that he had 4 rounds locked in while still standing and trading with Chito in the 5th while landing the most significant strikes also in the 5th says it all. Super dominant performance.

Sean wears pink colors probably bother some people on here.... Oh Marlon Vera has NEVER been finished.

The performance was up there with GSP vs Fitch.
 
Pretty impressed but it still seems like he's just not a durable guy. I think Topuria will destroy him if that fight happens and I don't see Omalley as like a future top 3 p4p type of guy or long reigning champ
 
It was an okay performance but superstars like Conor, Anderson, GSP, Jones get their opponents out of there and finish.
 
EndlessCritic said:
it was impressive for him to neutralize a dangerous fighter like vera so easily. but it wasn't very entertaining. if it was your first time seeing vera you'd think he was a complete bum. if it was your first time seeing o'malley, you would have been underwhelmed.

overall a disappointing main event. felt like vera didn't even try stepping on the gas until round 4.
Click to expand...
Move your feet lose your seat.
 
Yeah, moderately so. I expected him beat Chito fairly easily but he damaged him more than I expected. I do think Chito managed to begin to lay a blueprint of how you have to fight Sean even though he didn’t do it super successfully. O’Malley didn’t seem nearly as comfortable with being pressured or exchanging as he does fighting at range. I expect future opponents to try to take advantage of that, but it still won’t be easy.
 
Area809 said:
It was impressive. But you have to admit that a dude that stands in front of you, with no countering skills, no movement of any sort, is tailor made for someone like O’Malley. It was target practice all night. Vera was a perfect opponent to make O’Malley look good.
Click to expand...
Chito said he was gonna send him out on a stretcher again.
 
legcramp said:
The performance was up there with GSP vs Fitch.
Click to expand...
Nah.

Vera was ranked #5 and nobody thought he deserved the title shot. O'Malley fought a disciplined performance and won a clear-cut decision.

Fitch was the clear established #1 contender (and remained so for years after losing to GSP). GSP had his foot on the gas for 25 minutes a beat the crap out of Fitch in a career-defining performance.
 
GolovKing said:
Pretty impressed but it still seems like he's just not a durable guy. I think Topuria will destroy him if that fight happens and I don't see Omalley as like a future top 3 p4p type of guy or long reigning champ
Click to expand...
Hater's gonna hate..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Were you impressed by Sean Strickland performance against Izzy?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
Randy Fandy Fo Fanders
Shay Brennan
O'Malley vs Vera, what's your prediction and breakdown?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Harlekin
Harlekin
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Henry Cejudo picks Chito Vera to defeat Sean O’Malley at #UFC299
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
4K
Bushwhacker B
Bushwhacker B
MXZT
  • Poll
Were you impressed by Khamzat Chimaev performance?
10 11 12
Replies
222
Views
9K
Spath
Spath

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,597
Messages
55,225,497
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top