Were you impressed by Sean O'Malley performance?

O'Malley just batted 5/5 in that fight with Marlon Vera. He shut him out completely pretty much.
I mean Marlon Vera had his moments, but they were few and far between and a too late in the end.
I got to say I was very impressed. He looked amazing, best performance I've seen of Sean.
