Weirdest UFC Tenure?

My vote would go to Nicco Montaño.

She was a UFC champion and only had TWO total fights in the UFC, going 1-1. <lol> (That's definitely gotta be a record)

- Won the belt by winning TUF
- Was stripped of the belt for a failed weight cut
- Was suspended for PEDs
- Lost her only other UFC fight
- Pulled out of her next fight due to injury
- Next fight was postponed
- Same fight was postponed again
- Eventually withdrew from that fight all together because of travel restrictions
- Pulled out of her next fight
- Missed weight by SEVEN POUNDS for her next fight, which was subsequently cancelled
- Cut from UFC

Phil Brooks gets an honorable mention here, but because Montaño was a CHAMPION, her UFC stint gets the nod, imo.
 
Khamzat is up there.

From fighting 3 times in 2 months and looking like a sure bet future champ, to pulling out more than he fights , which is less than once a year.
 
She also won TUF with the finalist not making weight (Sijara Eubanks) and fighting Modaferri
 
Jesse Taylor

Made it to the TUF 7 finale but kicked off the show for acting a fool. Comes back roughly 9 years later goes back on TUF gets to the finale and wins and finally becomes The Ultimate Fighter only to fail a drug test get suspended for a full year the subsequently cut from the UFC.
 
Jesse Taylor

Made it to the TUF 7 finale but kicked off the show for acting a fool. Comes back roughly 9 years later goes back on TUF gets to the finale and wins and finally becomes The Ultimate Fighter only to fail a drug test get suspended for a full year the subsequently cut from the UFC.
Taylor actually did get a fight in the ufc if I remember correctly. He lost to cb dolloway and then got cut.
 
Taylor actually did get a fight in the ufc if I remember correctly. He lost to cb dolloway and then got cut.
he had 8 total fights on TUF (all wins) including the Finale fight that where he beat Dhiego Lima..
 
