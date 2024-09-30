Weirdest UFC Tenure?

BJJ4Tone
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,043
- Reaction score
- 6,522
My vote would go to Nicco Montaño.
She was a UFC champion and only had TWO total fights in the UFC, going 1-1. (That's definitely gotta be a record)
- Won the belt by winning TUF
- Was stripped of the belt for a failed weight cut
- Was suspended for PEDs
- Lost her only other UFC fight
- Pulled out of her next fight due to injury
- Next fight was postponed
- Same fight was postponed again
- Eventually withdrew from that fight all together because of travel restrictions
- Pulled out of her next fight
- Missed weight by SEVEN POUNDS for her next fight, which was subsequently cancelled
- Cut from UFC
Phil Brooks gets an honorable mention here, but because Montaño was a CHAMPION, her UFC stint gets the nod, imo.
She was a UFC champion and only had TWO total fights in the UFC, going 1-1. (That's definitely gotta be a record)
- Won the belt by winning TUF
- Was stripped of the belt for a failed weight cut
- Was suspended for PEDs
- Lost her only other UFC fight
- Pulled out of her next fight due to injury
- Next fight was postponed
- Same fight was postponed again
- Eventually withdrew from that fight all together because of travel restrictions
- Pulled out of her next fight
- Missed weight by SEVEN POUNDS for her next fight, which was subsequently cancelled
- Cut from UFC
Phil Brooks gets an honorable mention here, but because Montaño was a CHAMPION, her UFC stint gets the nod, imo.