Weirdest UFC Tenure?

My vote would go to Nicco Montaño.She was aand only had TWO total fights in the UFC, going 1-1.(That's definitely gotta be a record)- Won the belt by winning TUF- Was stripped of the belt for a failed weight cut- Was suspended for PEDs- Lost her only other UFC fight- Pulled out of her next fight due to injury- Next fight was postponed- Same fight was postponed again- Eventually withdrew from that fight all together because of travel restrictions- Pulled out of her next fight- Missed weight by SEVEN POUNDS for herfight, which was subsequently cancelled- Cut from UFCPhil Brooks gets an honorable mention here, but because Montaño was a CHAMPION, her UFC stint gets the nod, imo.