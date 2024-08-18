Weakest middleweight division in history

DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot are dismissing him as an elite
 
Izzy was a good talent but I think age and mental health has declined him. It’s not just the division, the entire sport feels like the talent level has taken steps back the last few years.
 
Once Izzy passed his prime, I have to agree.

It’s always been a weird division though. Stuck between the power of 205 and the sheer violence of 170.

It’s one of my least favorite divisions. I think I enjoy flyweight more now, which is really saying something.
 
Nowhere close. Division is def weaker cause the top contenders are much older and out of their prime. Izzy used to be good but at 35 years old he is significantly slower w a really sus chin.

DDPs power pulling him through but Izzy 5 years ago would've easily got him out of there several times during those blind rushes DDP keeps doing.
 
DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot are dismissing him as an elite
I don’t think it’s entirely unwarranted.

I think what people are really saying is that the talent pool is extremely thin, and by extension, DDP looks much better than he actually is. He gasses way too quickly with all of that nonfunctional muscularity he carries around.

If Poatan were still swimming in that sea, I’m positive he’d collect this guy’s spine.

I’ve been called crazy for saying this, but keep an eye on Jack Hermansson. That dude hit a bump in the road but he is a straight killler.

Good cardio. Good striking. Insane wrestling.

I think he’s going to fight for the title if he doesn’t collect too much damage.
 
Izzy was a good talent but I think age and mental health has declined him. It's not just the division, the entire sport feels like the talent level has taken steps back the last few years.
The only real pure talent in the division is Khamzat in my honest opinion. He can beat whitaker and Dricus and that is what is gonna happen next.

Come October he beats the reaper
 
DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot are dismissing him as an elite
Because he's unconventional. It looks uncoordinated and random, but there's such a method to it, plus otherworldly power makes every shot dangerous.

Dude knows how to take full advantage of his attributes to murk guys.
 
