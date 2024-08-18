Weakest middleweight division in history

andrikkis7
Rikudō Sennin
If these two are the top contenders, then wow.
I don’t think it’s entirely unwarranted.DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot is dismissing him as an elite
Izzy was a good talent but I think age and mental health has declined him. It’s not just the division, the entire sport feels like the talent level has taken steps back the last few years.
DDP is Like forest Griffin with better hairAnderson would laugh at those slow DDP blitzes lol
Because he's unconventional. It looks uncoordinated and random, but there's such a method to it, plus otherworldly power makes every shot dangerous.DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot are dismissing him as an elite
It's because his style is unorthodox and doesn't look as pretty as others.DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot are dismissing him as an elite
Anderson Silva would get taken down and pounded out.Anderson would laugh at those slow DDP blitzes lol