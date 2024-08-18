Weakest middleweight division in history

ff said: DDP is so good it amaze me how a lot is dismissing him as an elite Click to expand...

I don’t think it’s entirely unwarranted.I think what people are really saying is that the talent pool is extremely thin, and by extension, DDP looks much better than he actually is. He gasses way too quickly with all of that nonfunctional muscularity he carries around.If Poatan were still swimming in that sea, I’m positive he’d collect this guy’s spine.I’ve been called crazy for saying this, but keep an eye on Jack Hermansson. That dude hit a bump in the road but he is a straight killler.Good cardio. Good striking. Insane wrestling.I think he’s going to fight for the title if he doesn’t collect too much damage.