We lost Cejudo prime years because Dana White didn't want to pay

We even lost our heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou because Dana don't want to pay the fighters their worth
Is he hurting the sport?
Will elite athletes want to come to UFC if Dana doesn't pay?
Do fighters need a union?
Dana White spends in casino and hookers in just 1 night more than he pay to the fighters?
