We lost Cejudo prime years because Dana White didn't want to pay

Metallicalabran

Don't be scared homie!
We even lost our heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou because Dana don't want to pay the fighters their worth

Is he hurting the sport?

Will elite athletes want to come to UFC if Dana doesn't pay?

Do fighters need a union?

Dana White spends in casino and hookers in just 1 night more than he pay to the fighters?
 
The fighters need to be paid better but Cejudo would've made more fighting than he did sitting on the sidelines.
 
He made the decision to retire while he was on top. He probably regrets coming back.

Dana has no fault in this really
 
Henry gave away his prime.
 
He is not hurting the sport because UFC is a company, not the name of the sport and there are other promotions you can watch that sport. You can watch Ngannou in PFL
You are the type of the of that would say i'm training UFC.
 
CCC would probably made more money if he stayed and fought more. He’s not Jon Jones which is what he thought he could do.
 
Lol, dumb thread. CCC retired to be with a woman who left him months later. And he priced himself out. He's a manlet, wanting HW pay. Stfu
 
He should have cherry picked fights that would yield lowest risk higher reward like O'Malley is doing with vera.
 
This makes no sense boy, he could've fought in other promotions if it was about the money. MM rematch in ONE FC was waiting for him. You are still acting like UFC is the name of the sport and you can only fight there lollllllllllllllllllllll
<36>
 
The is no serious competition to UFC right now

If you want to be the better MMA fighter of the world you NEED to be in UFC

That must put some kind of responsibility on Dana White to retain the champions an talent (that's considering he cares about the sport at all besides money)
 
no you lost nganou because he wanted more than 8 mill.
lets all say dana is a liar
even if its 3 million to fight jones
thats alot of money already
 
