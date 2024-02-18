Dana White doesn't want to pay the fighters their worth. UFC is losing talent prime years and superstars because of it

Metallicalabran

Metallicalabran

Don't be scared homie!
@Brown
Joined
Jun 7, 2012
Messages
3,529
Reaction score
185
Did a thread already about we the fans losing the prime years of Olympic champion and double division UFC champ because Dana didn't want to pay him enough

Most people was defending that decision, for them is better the fighters to leave UFC like Francis Ngannou and Henry Cejudo instead of paying the fair amount.

How is this possible? Are you guys fan of the sport ? Want the best fighters and talent here or not ?

Just to add a little perspective, this are the share of revenue that goes to the players in

MLB: 54,2%

NFL: 48,5%

NBA: 50%

NHL: 50%

MLS: 28%

PGA tour: 33%

Nascar: 25%


UFC pay his fighters 10-15% of the total revenue (I ask you something, WHO IS MORE IMPORTANT IN UFC COMPARED TO THE FIGHTERS TO GET THE 85% OF THE REVENUE? ARE NOT THE FIGHTERS THE MOST IMPORTANT EMPLOYEES HERE?)

And there is a big difference here, those leagues let their players have their own sponsors and sometimes they get most of their money off it.

ALL the sponsor money in UFC comes from Reebok, directly payed to UFC (and then they give 2,5 k of the whole deal to each fighter, lol), fighters can't have their own sponsors and can't fight in other organizations either (they get trapped on the contract if you want a better deal outside).

UFC is first division, you can't be best fighter and fight outside UFC (almost a monopoly)

How a fan of the sport, and of course a fan of the fighters on this sport defend this rip off is beyond me

Francis Ngannou gone because Dana didn't want to pay

Cejudo wasted their prime years because Dana didn't want to pay

Zabit changed career because Dana didn't want to pay

The are more and more examples of this.

If we the fans don't put pressure on it, more and more talent is gone or directly will never arrived in the number one MMA organization.

I repeat, if 85% of the revenue is not going to the fighters THIS WILL NEVER BE CORRECT OR GOOD FOR THE HEALTH OF THE SPORT LONG RUN (TALENT AND SUPER STARS)
 
Last edited:
Yes, let's feel bad about millionaires as you regularly pass by homeless people in your neighborhood.

Arguably the most retarded things that people have been saying for last 20+ years I've been on Sherdog.

"Oh no poor him with his millions, but fuc* off you homeless and disabled and orphans"
 
All of them are insanely overpaid. Nothing but talent show participants and shouldn't make 7 figures a year. Not even 500k
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Are we sure Dana is the reason for all of this? He's just the figurehead taking all the blame.

I mean he's obviously partly to blame, but there are bigger guys behind the scenes.
Click to expand...

Fair enough, Dana is only the face of it, but still defending something very wrong.

I didn't really care years ago, but right now it's too clear we as fans are losing talent and super stars in the organization because of it
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
Are we sure Dana is the reason for all of this? He's just the figurehead taking all the blame.

I mean he's obviously partly to blame, but there are bigger guys behind the scenes.
Click to expand...
tumblr_m6cdaikxd11rx9ntho1_500.gif
 
UFC is too cold. Generate 100s of Ms for the company and great wars for the fans, get paid 6 figures to 1.5 million a fight, then you're getting knocked out by young wolves and retire with a bank account way less than your star power dictates.

Muay Thai is different. They don't generate as much money and aren't that big stars globally. So you can understand why they make little money.
 
JustOnce said:
Yes, let's feel bad about millionaires as you regularly pass by homeless people in your neighborhood.

Arguably the most retarded things that people have been saying for last 20+ years I've been on Sherdog.

"Oh no poor him with his millions, but fuc* off you homeless and disabled and orphans"
Click to expand...

You don't understand what yo read

We are losing talent and super stars as MMA fans

Not worried about the fighters wallets really, more like worried about the MMA sport I am a fan of, their present and future. Being THIS cheap is hurting the sport too much.

What is the main fight in UFC 300 again? This is hurting the sport, UFC doesn't pay the fair amount to get the best of the best to make full camps and fight. That's it.
 
Last edited:
Metallicalabran said:
You don't understand what yo read

We are losing talent and super stars as MMA fans

Not worried about their wallets really, more like worried as the MMA sport, their present and future
Click to expand...

It sucks, but it is what it is. Most of times, if not always, we've seen their prime years anyways.

I mean wish them the best, but I could care less if the guy doesn't fight for that extra million.

I do wish we saw Nick fight though.
 
JustOnce said:
Yes, let's feel bad about millionaires as you regularly pass by homeless people in your neighborhood.

Arguably the most retarded things that people have been saying for last 20+ years I've been on Sherdog.

"Oh no poor him with his millions, but fuc* off you homeless and disabled and orphans"
Click to expand...

Your ufc shrill routine doesn’t make a 85% to 15% split fair
 
Dana White wouldn't even help his elderly grandmother

www.sportskeeda.com

"Egotistical, self-centered, arrogant" - Dana White's mother described him as a 'vindictive tyrant' in biography

Dana White's mother June White published an unauthorized biography of her son, titled Dana White, King of MMA, in 2011, the same year that the UFC acquired Strikeforce.
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

In one story, June White accused her son of neglecting his then 93-year-old grandmother.

According to White's mother, the UFC boss did not provide any monetary assistance to his grandmother, who had been living in a trailer park for forty years.
 
UFC belongs to Endeavor, a public traded company whose goal is to deliver shareholders the best value for their equity. Fighters are not shareholders
 
well if i where dana i wont pay nganou even 8 million
dude got 60k ppv buys
even fury cant carry his butt

i also wont pay too much for fighters that are almost at the end of their career
 
Metallicalabran said:
Did a thread already about we the fans losing the prime years of Olympic champion and double division UFC champ because Dana didn't want to pay him enough

Most people was defending that decision, for them is better the fighters to leave UFC like Francis Ngannou and Henry Cejudo instead of paying the fair amount.

How is this possible? Are you guys fan of the sport ? Want the best fighters and talent here or not ?

Just to add a little perspective, this are the share of revenue that goes to the players in

MLB: 54,2%

NFL: 48,5%

NBA: 50%

NHL: 50%

MLS: 28%

PGA tour: 33%

Nascar: 25%


UFC pay his fighters 10-15% of the total revenue (I ask you something, WHO IS MORE IMPORTANT IN UFC COMPARED TO THE FIGHTERS TO GET THE 85% OF THE REVENUE? ARE NOT THE FIGHTERS THE MOST IMPORTANT EMPLOYEES HERE?)

And there is a big difference here, those leagues let their players have their own sponsors and sometimes they get most of their money off it.

ALL the sponsor money in UFC comes from Reebok, directly payed to UFC (and then they give 2,5 k of the whole deal to each fighter, lol), fighters can't have their own sponsors and can't fight in other organizations either (they get trapped on the contract if you want a better deal outside).

UFC is first division, you can't be best fighter and fight outside UFC (almost a monopoly)

How a fan of the sport, and of course a fan of the fighters on this sport defend this rip off is beyond me

Francis Ngannou gone because Dana didn't want to pay

Cejudo wasted their prime years because Dana didn't want to pay

Zabit changed career because Dana didn't want to pay

The are more and more examples of this.

If we the fans don't put pressure on it, more and more talent is gone or directly will never arrived in the number one MMA organization.

I repeat, if 85% of the revenue is not going to the fighters THIS WILL NEVER BE CORRECT OR GOOD FOR THE HEALTH OF THE SPORT LONG RUN (TALENT AND SUPER STARS)
Click to expand...
Zabit literally became a doctor. That's not a career switch. He was studying for years and was always going to be a doctor. MMA was temporary while he could finish his studies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Metallicalabran
We lost Cejudo prime years because Dana White didn't want to pay
2 3
Replies
54
Views
637
ColombianFist
ColombianFist

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,790
Messages
55,104,812
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top