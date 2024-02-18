Dana White doesn't want to pay the fighters their worth. UFC is losing talent prime years and superstars because of it

Did a thread already about we the fans losing the prime years of Olympic champion and double division UFC champ because Dana didn't want to pay him enough



Most people was defending that decision, for them is better the fighters to leave UFC like Francis Ngannou and Henry Cejudo instead of paying the fair amount.



How is this possible? Are you guys fan of the sport ? Want the best fighters and talent here or not ?



Just to add a little perspective, this are the share of revenue that goes to the players in



MLB: 54,2%



NFL: 48,5%



NBA: 50%



NHL: 50%



MLS: 28%



PGA tour: 33%



Nascar: 25%





UFC pay his fighters 10-15% of the total revenue (I ask you something, WHO IS MORE IMPORTANT IN UFC COMPARED TO THE FIGHTERS TO GET THE 85% OF THE REVENUE? ARE NOT THE FIGHTERS THE MOST IMPORTANT EMPLOYEES HERE?)



And there is a big difference here, those leagues let their players have their own sponsors and sometimes they get most of their money off it.



ALL the sponsor money in UFC comes from Reebok, directly payed to UFC (and then they give 2,5 k of the whole deal to each fighter, lol), fighters can't have their own sponsors and can't fight in other organizations either (they get trapped on the contract if you want a better deal outside).



UFC is first division, you can't be best fighter and fight outside UFC (almost a monopoly)



How a fan of the sport, and of course a fan of the fighters on this sport defend this rip off is beyond me



Francis Ngannou gone because Dana didn't want to pay



Cejudo wasted their prime years because Dana didn't want to pay



Zabit changed career because Dana didn't want to pay



The are more and more examples of this.



If we the fans don't put pressure on it, more and more talent is gone or directly will never arrived in the number one MMA organization.



I repeat, if 85% of the revenue is not going to the fighters THIS WILL NEVER BE CORRECT OR GOOD FOR THE HEALTH OF THE SPORT LONG RUN (TALENT AND SUPER STARS)