We can finally regrow teeth

World-first tooth-regrowing drug will be given to humans in September The world's first human trial of a drug that can regenerate teeth will begin in a few months, less than a year on from news of its success in animals. This paves the way for the medicine to be commercially available as early as 2030.

They've been talking about this for awhile. Japanese scientists figured out a way to regrow teeth by suppressing proteins that prevent new teeth from growing.There's always "groundbreaking" medical news to come out every week, but this one is legit and they're starting human trials right now and they expect the treatment to be available to everyone by 2030. They've had great success regrowing teeth in animals and are now trying it on volunteer patients.This will pave the way not only for teeth but for human bones as well.