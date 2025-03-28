Social Texas Children Treated for Vitamin A Toxicity as Disinformation Spreads [Measles Outbreak]

www.yahoo.com

Texas hospital treating children with vitamin A toxicity: Reports

The CDC notes that it is not a substitute for vaccination, and warns that overusing Vitamin A can lead to toxicity.
(NewsNation) — Children in West Texas are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A amid misinformation spreading about its ability to treat measles.
Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock confirmed to Texas Public Radio that it admitted fewer than 10 pediatric patients who were all initially hospitalized because of measles complications and now have elevated levels of vitamin A. The outlet reports that this is resulting in “abnormal liver function.”
Taking too much vitamin A can “pose various adverse effects, disrupting the body’s equilibrium and overall well-being,” the National Institutes of Health states.
The vitamin A toxicity cases come as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a Fox News digital op-ed that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality.
On March 4, Kennedy suggested in a Fox interview that therapies using cod liver oil, which contains vitamins A and D, were working to treat measles patients.
According to Texas Public Radio, there are reports that cod liver oil is in high demand in West Texas, and it’s a big seller at local pharmacies.
“I did not hear anything about vitamin A until he said it on television,” Katherine Wells, the director of public health in Lubbock, said in The New York Times.

Vitamin A not substitute for vaccine: Doctors​

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its measles guidance to say vitamin A “may be administered to infants and children in the United States with measles as part of supportive management” and that children with a severe case should be managed with it.
The CDC notes that it is not a substitute for vaccination and warns that overusing vitamin A can lead to toxicity as well as liver, bone, central nervous system and skin damage.
Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, told NewsNation he’s worried Kennedy’s advice could “distract” from what he believes is the real solution for this preventable disease.
“Some people will do some of these alternative practices instead of getting the vaccine,” Huang said in an interview earlier this month. “And we really want to make sure the vaccine is the primary message.”

Huang added that the measles vaccine is safe and effective and “millions of people have had it.”
While the World Health Organization recommends a daily dose of vitamin A for children with measles in areas where vitamin A deficiencies are common, the supplement is meant to reduce eye damage and blindness from the disease — not prevent it altogether.
“Yes, vitamin A is important in places like Africa, but this isn’t Africa,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said to NewsNation. “(America doesn’t) have vitamin A deficiency.”
In response to recent media reports, The Council for Responsible Nutrition put out a statement saying that research has not established vitamin A is effective in preventing measles infection.

Oh dear.

The "anything but the vaccine" lot are displaying their medical expertise again...

Don't listen to Robert F. Kennedy, he is not a medical expert, please instead listen to actual medical experts and get your children vaccinated against measles.

Don't inject bleach, don't take vitamin A for measles instead of the vaccine, and FFS don't put your children in harm's way. It's not their fault.

MODS: I looked for the measles thread on the first few pages but couldn't find it. Would have just posted there, so feel free to merge.
 
Reminds me of that awesome story in OKC hospital of gunshot victims can’t be treated in ER, because non vaccinated people caught Covid. The photo was them all in heavy jackets in the summer in a line outside , good times
 
I am sorry, but this situation with Kennedy, and having him in the job where he currently resides can only be the product of collective stupidity. No single person could create this situation; it took stupidity stacked on the shoulders of many for this to come about. Everyone knew Trump would be putting Kennedy in this position before the election.

Collective stupidity refers to situations where group dynamics lead to poor decision-making, often resulting in outcomes that are less intelligent than individual decisions would be. This phenomenon contrasts with collective intelligence, where group collaboration leads to superior outcomes.

Several psychological and sociological factors contribute to collective stupidity:

Groupthink: This occurs when the desire for harmony or conformity within a group suppresses dissenting viewpoints, leading to irrational or dysfunctional decision-making. Members may self-censor or ignore alternatives to maintain consensus, often resulting in flawed outcomes.

Pluralistic Ignorance: This is a situation where individuals mistakenly believe that their private opinions are in the minority, leading them to conform to a perceived majority view that may not actually exist. This misperception can perpetuate behaviors or beliefs that few actually endorse.

Herd Behavior: In this scenario, individuals mimic the actions of a larger group, often ignoring their own instincts or information. This can lead to phenomena like financial bubbles or mass panics, where the collective action is based on the assumption that the majority must be correct.

Majority Illusion: This occurs in social networks when certain individuals appear more frequently or prominently, leading others to overestimate the prevalence of certain behaviors or opinions. This skewed perception can cause individuals to adopt behaviors they believe are more common than they actually are.

Social Influence and Conformity: The pressure to conform to group norms can suppress individual critical thinking. When individuals prioritize group acceptance over independent analysis, it can lead to collective decisions that are not well thought out.
 
This is what the people voted for.
 
“Fewer than 10”
That's cool.

How many kids in that neck of the woods normally get Vitamin A toxicity?

I'm gonna guess "Fewer than 1", outlining the problem of listening to non-experts.

Their parents have damaged their livers.

Arrest them, right?
 
That's cool.

How many kids in that neck of the woods normally get Vitamin A toxicity?

I'm gonna guess "Fewer than 1", outlining the problem of listening to non-experts.

Their parents have damaged their livers.

Arrest them, right?
Child abuse IMO. There was a case many years ago of a family of Christian scientists and the parents refused cancer treatment for their daughter, and of course she died. They charged them but I can't remember the outcome. I was a teenager at the time.
 
