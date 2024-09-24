Watching someone else watch something is the lowest form of entertainment

I enjoy reaction videos.



Usually ones that are educational like dive talk.



But I also like watching knowing disappointment is coming.



Retro gamers streaming ninja gaiden, for the first time play for example.





I knew how brutal that game was and I knew that losing to a boss on stage 6-4 kicked you ALL the way back to 6-1(which represents hours of play to someone the first time)



The streamer did not.





Seeing the soul crushed out of them like it was to 12 year old me is hilarious lol