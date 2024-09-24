Watching someone else watch something is the lowest form of entertainment

pugilistico
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2021
- Messages
- 977
- Reaction score
- 1,527
Reaction videos on youtube are an example.
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.
It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.
Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.
It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.
Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?