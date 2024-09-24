Watching someone else watch something is the lowest form of entertainment

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
977
Reaction score
1,527
Reaction videos on youtube are an example.
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.

It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.

Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?
 
pugilistico said:
Reaction videos on youtube are an example.
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.

It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.

Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?
Click to expand...



Tony Soprano: "Remember when" is the lowest form of conversation.
 
pugilistico said:
Reaction videos on youtube are an example.
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.

It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.

Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?
Click to expand...
Except when it’s science
 
Us humans love witnessing genuine expression being formed in the moment. Be it sadness, anger, joy, confusion, or whatever. We relate to these expressions of emotion, and there's something enjoyable about it.

From a creativity standpoint it's extremely low effort, but I can't say it's a lower form of entertainment than power slap. Dare I say that reaction videos to powerslap are above powerslap on that hierarchy.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Us humans love witnessing genuine expression being formed in the moment. Be it sadness, anger, joy, confusion, or whatever. We relate to these expressions of emotion, and there's something enjoyable about it.

From a creativity standpoint it's extremely low effort, but I can't say it's a lower form of entertainment than power slap. Dare I say that reaction videos to powerslap are above powerslap on that hierarchy.
Click to expand...
To be fair as well I think the earlier examples were more "instant reviews" as well, someone one experience something and give an off the cuff reaction to it breaking it down.
 
jx820 said:
Animal Abuse
Heroin
and Slam Poetry
Click to expand...
As should've specified it as "content." Technically anything can be entertainment I suppose.

Can't say I really enjoy slam poetry but at least those people put some effort into it.
 
Madmick said:
She's doing more than just watching in that case.

But I thought about it, and you know? Even for porn that's boring. Really, really lazy.

So I think TS has a point.
Click to expand...
Lazy??? You know how much planning and stealth would be required to pull this off? Knowing when and where she was going to watch porn and having the craftiness to strategically place yourself so you can watch her without getting caught? There's maybe five or six guys in the world who could pull this off and they're all Sherdoggers.
 
Some reaction video are pretty entertaining when people are watching videos that they are not familiar with or not part of the scene.
 
I enjoy reaction videos.

Usually ones that are educational like dive talk.

But I also like watching knowing disappointment is coming.

Retro gamers streaming ninja gaiden, for the first time play for example.


I knew how brutal that game was and I knew that losing to a boss on stage 6-4 kicked you ALL the way back to 6-1(which represents hours of play to someone the first time)

The streamer did not.


Seeing the soul crushed out of them like it was to 12 year old me is hilarious lol
 
I watch a reaction video duo who basically seem to get stoned and watch comedians and laugh their arses off, not gonna lie it's entertaining.
 
What's the difference with someone at your home watching a movie that you've seen and your watching this person react to that movie?

Isn't that the same thing?
 
pugilistico said:
Reaction videos on youtube are an example.
Or shorts where the poster posts someone else's content with his/her face in the corner with no added input.

It's so fucking lazy. It's the laziest form of content and I refuse to give these people clicks because they're just using someone else's work.

Can you think of a lower form of entertainment than this?
Click to expand...
I agree TS, those are scum of the earth. They give those ppl views and money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
A complete breakdown of Alex Pereira
Replies
1
Views
793
the combat analyst
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,047
Messages
56,235,210
Members
175,119
Latest member
bababooey504

Share this page

Back
Top