while the vast majority of what he says is unequivocally and undeniably true, his unwillingness to hold himself to the same standard he's holding others to is going to hold his message back. for example, relying on palestinian testimony and demonizing/discounting israeli testimony.
that said, israel's track record of blatant lies, inhuman cruelty, and motivation to commit genocide is undeniable and i would believe a palestinian's story over an israeli's the majority of the time.
also wasn't aware the kibbutz Be'eri had outright denied that sexual violence occurred to their civilians. interesting tidbit.
A Kibbutz Be’eri official said the New York Times's story of sexual violence against two girls is “not true”: “They were not sexually abused.”
