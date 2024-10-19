KAZSoliloquy said:



that said, israel's track record of blatant lies, inhuman cruelty, and motivation to commit genocide is undeniable and i would believe a palestinian's story over an israeli's the majority of the time.



also wasn't aware the kibbutz Be'eri had outright denied that sexual violence occurred to their civilians. interesting tidbit.



Kibbutz Be’eri Rejects Story in New York Times October 7 Exposé: “They Were Not Sexually Abused” A Kibbutz Be’eri official said the New York Times's story of sexual violence against two girls is “not true”: “They were not sexually abused.” while the vast majority of what he says is unequivocally and undeniably true, his unwillingness to hold himself to the same standard he's holding others to is going to hold his message back. for example, relying on palestinian testimony and demonizing/discounting israeli testimony.that said, israel's track record of blatant lies, inhuman cruelty, and motivation to commit genocide is undeniable and i would believe a palestinian's story over an israeli's the majority of the time.also wasn't aware the kibbutz Be'eri had outright denied that sexual violence occurred to their civilians. interesting tidbit. Click to expand...

The whole thing is so fucked that I would bet that most people have no understanding at all of how these psychopaths manufacture consent for what amounts to mass murder. And then you have clownworld calling anyone who points it out a CTer.It's a mass of fucking ignorance that allows for things like genocidal ethnic cleansing to even occur.And the bit about how these animals torture their own children through horrific mindwashing should not go unnoticed.Just imagine a nation that teaches this kind of abject hatred to their own children from such a young age. And then imagine the highest politicians in your land supporting this.Western media and governments, especially the USA, are absolutely complicit in what amounts to unimaginable war criminality at this point and no one can deny that.Bring them all to the Hague and let the world once again rejoice.