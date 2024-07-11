Was the Rousey that Nunes beat, prime Rousey?

I mean it's obvious her confidence was destroyed in the previous fight. Deer in headlights.
I'd say Holly's win was better because Ronda came at her the whole time, and she was able to handle it.
Nunes just beating on an already dead Ronda.
Even Ronda in her prime would have had a tough time with Nunes. Ronda cant shoot for the legs due to her knees, so that, combined with Nunes distance control and willingness to throw bombs while staying just out of range would kill Ronda's entries every time.The beating Ronda took against Holly was pretty tough until the kick. It's sad her striking never matched up to the grappling and Judo
Could be true. She just came at her over and over and got chewed up.Which Ronda says in her book is because she was concussed by the first punch Holly landed and forgot the gameplan
I think shes a bad matchup either way, yes.It did not matter. Nunes was levels above Ronda everywhere. Ronda had nothing to to offer as resistance to the bulldozing of Nunes.
"Prime" Ronda would have been wrecked by Nunes regardless, which is why Nunes is the GOAT. Nunes beat everyone in the division. Ronda was beating yoga moms because that is what the competition was in the earlier days of WMMA.
Yes people need to retire this soccer/yoga mom talk. It just makes them look stupid.Nunes lost to 3 of said yoga moms. You could call it soccer moms, too.
She beat Miesha who was able to go on to win a world championship, only possible because Ronda left the scene.
She beat Zingano who beat Nunes, who went on to be two div champ.
She beat McMann who was an olympic gold medalist in wrestling.
Ronda doesn't shoot, she ties up and does throws. Nunes has a good ground game but she would get ragdolled by prime Ronda
Stylistically, her worst opponent.