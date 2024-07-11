Was the Rousey that Nunes beat, prime Rousey?

It did not matter. Nunes was levels above Ronda everywhere. Ronda had nothing to to offer as resistance to the bulldozing of Nunes. The level had changed completely when she faced Nunes. Look at the competition that Ronda beat vs the competition that Nunes beat. No comparison.



"Prime" Ronda would have been wrecked by Nunes regardless, which is why Nunes is the GOAT. Nunes beat everyone in the division. Ronda was beating yoga moms because that is what the competition was in the earlier days of WMMA.