Was the Rousey that Nunes beat, prime Rousey?

Istryker

Istryker

Mar 28, 2019
6,876
5,725
Or did the head kick sap her prime and fighting ability ?

Who's win was better Holly or Amanda?
 
I mean it's obvious her confidence was destroyed in the previous fight. Deer in headlights.

I'd say Holly's win was better because Ronda came at her the whole time, and she was able to handle it.

Nunes just beating on an already dead Ronda.
 
HHJ said:
I mean it's obvious her confidence was destroyed in the previous fight. Deer in headlights.

I'd say Holly's win was better because Ronda came at her the whole time, and she was able to handle it.

Nunes just beating on an already dead Ronda.
The beating Ronda took against Holly was pretty tough until the kick. It's sad her striking never matched up to the grappling and Judo
 
Istryker said:
The beating Ronda took against Holly was pretty tough until the kick. It's sad her striking never matched up to the grappling and Judo
Even Ronda in her prime would have had a tough time with Nunes. Ronda cant shoot for the legs due to her knees, so that, combined with Nunes distance control and willingness to throw bombs while staying just out of range would kill Ronda's entries every time.

Stylistically, her worst opponent.
 
Physically she was in her prime, but like @HHJ said, mentally she was shot. No confidence, no real gameplan, no ability to mix things up on the fly.

Didn't help that Nunes was all wrong for Rousey, she was one of the only girls she fought that was more physical than her, more mean, and unlike Ronda, she could strike.

Holly's win was better because Ronda actually kept coming at her, never stopped trying to win. The Ronda that Holly beat thought she was invincible, because until that point that's exactly what she had been.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Which Ronda says in her book is because she was concussed by the first punch Holly landed and forgot the gameplan
Could be true. She just came at her over and over and got chewed up.

She did manage to nail Holly a few times. She knocked her mouthpiece out in one exchange...but her aggression overall was hastening her demise.
 
It did not matter. Nunes was levels above Ronda everywhere. Ronda had nothing to to offer as resistance to the bulldozing of Nunes. The level had changed completely when she faced Nunes. Look at the competition that Ronda beat vs the competition that Nunes beat. No comparison.

"Prime" Ronda would have been wrecked by Nunes regardless, which is why Nunes is the GOAT. Nunes beat everyone in the division. Ronda was beating yoga moms because that is what the competition was in the earlier days of WMMA.
 
MMAFanCal said:
It did not matter. Nunes was levels above Ronda everywhere. Ronda had nothing to to offer as resistance to the bulldozing of Nunes.

"Prime" Ronda would have been wrecked by Nunes regardless, which is why Nunes is the GOAT. Nunes beat everyone in the division. Ronda was beating yoga moms because that is what the competition was in the earlier days of WMMA.
I think shes a bad matchup either way, yes.

Nunes was not levels above Ronda everywhere. Just in striking/footwork. Calm down bro.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Nunes beat everyone in the division. Ronda was beating yoga moms because that is what the competition was in the earlier days of WMMA.
Nunes lost to 3 of said yoga moms. You could call it soccer moms, too.
 
loisestrad said:
Nunes lost to 3 of said yoga moms. You could call it soccer moms, too.
Yes people need to retire this soccer/yoga mom talk. It just makes them look stupid.

She beat Miesha who was able to go on to win a world championship, only possible because Ronda left the scene.

She beat Zingano who beat Nunes, who went on to be two div champ.

She beat McMann who was an olympic gold medalist in wrestling.
 
HHJ said:
Yes people need to retire this soccer/yoga mom talk. It just makes them look stupid.

She beat Miesha who was able to go on to win a world championship, only possible because Ronda left the scene.

She beat Zingano who beat Nunes, who went on to be two div champ.

She beat McMann who was an olympic gold medalist in wrestling.
It's all I'm asking for.

Don't use the fucking soccer mom angle.
 
HHJ said:
Even Ronda in her prime would have had a tough time with Nunes. Ronda cant shoot for the legs due to her knees, so that, combined with Nunes distance control and willingness to throw bombs while staying just out of range would kill Ronda's entries every time.

Stylistically, her worst opponent.
Ronda doesn’t shoot, she ties up and does throws. Nunes has a good ground game but she would get ragdolled by prime Ronda
 
