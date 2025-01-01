Was it a rules experimentation when Mark Coleman got head kicked by a shoe wearing dude?

Intermission
The first UFCs only allowed fighters to wear shoes if they weren't going to kick. Both Kenny Shamrock and Dan Severn took the opportunity to not kick and instead wear shoes to get a better grip on the floor
However, there is proof of shoe wearing guys later on that kicked ...
How long did the UFC allow fighters to kick in shoes? Was it banned the same time as gloves became mandatory?
However, there is proof of shoe wearing guys later on that kicked ...
