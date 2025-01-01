Was it a rules experimentation when Mark Coleman got head kicked by a shoe wearing dude?

The first UFCs only allowed fighters to wear shoes if they weren't going to kick. Both Kenny Shamrock and Dan Severn took the opportunity to not kick and instead wear shoes to get a better grip on the floor

However, there is proof of shoe wearing guys later on that kicked ...


Screenshot_20250101-065342.png

How long did the UFC allow fighters to kick in shoes? Was it banned the same time as gloves became mandatory?
 
Contempt said:
Somehow... I don't think the shoe made all that much difference there.
You weren't allowed to kick with shoes originally. The reason I believe is because that allows you to kick with the top of the foot and that is very dangerous. And before y'all go savate on my ass,, Most savate competions are mostly semi contact. And they are point based. Sort of like amateur boxing
 
Fun fact

They did a soccer study and found that players kicked MUCH harder when they kicked the ball with their shoes on.
 
Intermission said:
The first UFCs only allowed fighters to wear shoes if they weren't going to kick. Both Kenny Shamrock and Dan Severn took the opportunity to not kick and instead wear shoes to get a better grip on the floor

However, there is proof of shoe wearing guys later on that kicked ...


View attachment 1078114

How long did the UFC allow fighters to kick in shoes? Was it banned the same time as gloves became mandatory?
They were really testing how much brain damage one can deliver with shoes, and here's the result

methodgetsmark-coleman-fail-gif.webp
 
Wasn't there some kind of rule were you could kick if you were wearing specialist wrestling shoes? basically shoes without metal or anything dangerous around the laces.
 
Not sure if you could tell from that one pic, but it wasn't exactly the first kick he landed that night.

Whatever the exact rules were, it was clearly established he could kick.
 
Well, technically it was against the rules, but giving a DQ "win" to a guy who just got KO'd and was supposed to face Couture that night would have killed both Mark's momentum even more than a loss and Pete Williams' as well.

Everyone just sort of collectively shrugged and thought Pete deserved the win anyway.

Fun fact, this was the event where Jeff Blatnik, Olympic gold medalist, coined the term "Mixed Martial Arts."

Blatnick is a guy that deserves more recognition than he gets.

Another fun fact, outside of Gordeau/Tuli, which technically finished after a punch, this was the first pure headkick KO in the UFC.

As yoked and roided as Coleman was here, the Lion's Den conditioning coach Dan Freeman who is seen getting in the ring celebrating (he looks kind of like Shamrock) is just HUGE
16:13
 
Last edited:
moreorless87 said:
Wasn't there some kind of rule were you could kick if you were wearing specialist wrestling shoes? basically shoes without metal or anything dangerous around the laces.
Could be. His shoes do look different,
 
