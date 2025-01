Was it a rules experimentation when Mark Coleman got head kicked by a shoe wearing dude?

Well, technically it was against the rules, but giving a DQ "win" to a guy who just got KO'd and was supposed to face Couture that night would have killed both Mark's momentum even more than a loss and Pete Williams' as well.Everyone just sort of collectively shrugged and thought Pete deserved the win anyway.Fun fact, this was the event where Jeff Blatnik, Olympic gold medalist, coined the term "Mixed Martial Arts." Blatnick is a guy that deserves more recognition than he gets.Another fun fact, outside of Gordeau/Tuli, which technically finished after a punch, this was the first pure headkick KO in the UFC.As yoked and roided as Coleman was here, the Lion's Den conditioning coach Dan Freeman who is seen getting in the ring celebrating (he looks kind of like Shamrock) is just HUGE16:13