Was Edmond tarverdyan that bad of a coach?

Was he really that bad or is it because of his personality that people say he is the worse coach.
 
Hard to say. His personality definitely plays a part in why he gets ridiculed.

Him saying stupid things like "Ronda drops world boxing champions in sparring" only for her striking in MMA to look like crap.

Then there's also that he ruined several exciting contenders in the UFC like Travis Browne and Jake Ellenberger. They barely won a fight between them after going to train under Edmond.
 
He probably was good at first.

When Ronda's popularity exploded, he not only did not attempt to keep her grounded, he actually made all of that way worse than it ever should have been.

Combined with the fact that the dude is also highly emotional, which is the last thing Ronda needed. If she came off over emotional on TUF, he just fed those flames and did the same.

I think he did care about her but got completley swept up in the hype she generated.

So he may have helped her career early on but wound up helping to damage it irrerparably later on.

Ronda's mother def expressed great dissatisfaction with him during this period.
 
Maybe the man is great at getting these fighters to think they are the greatest mentally only to be crushed when faced with adversity, they are bound to attack him and blame him.

That being said , he's a clown and sans Rhonda's ride what else has he done?
 
No fighter ever got better after training with him.

He's a striking coach and yet Ronda won all her fights with her judo.

Compare that to guys like Fabricio Werdum, who couldn't throw a punch when he first started fighting in mma, but became a competent striker over his career because he had good coaches.
 
Has he had any successful fighters other than Ronda? And what exactly did he improve in her game? Certainly not her striking. She was already a world class grappler and armbar specialist.

It's actually amazing how good Ronda was without decent training or ever improving her skillset.
 
HHJ said:
He probably was good at first.

When Ronda's popularity exploded, he not only did not attempt to keep her grounded, he actually made all of that way worse than it ever should have been.

Combined with the fact that the dude is also highly emotional, which is the last thing Ronda needed. If she came off over emotional on TUF, he just fed those flames and did the same.

I think he did care about her but got completley swept up in the hype she generated.

So he may have helped her career early on but wound up helping to damage it irrerparably later on.

Ronda's mother def expressed great dissatisfaction with him during this period.
She was very upset that she left gokor and went with edmond.

Manny was the reason why ronda went to edmond tarverdyan.


Arm Barbarian said:
Both.

He overrated his own coaching skills, and was a moron.
Lol I remember everyone calling him retarverdyan.

blaseblase said:
Has he had any successful fighters other than Ronda? And what exactly did he improve in her game? Certainly not her striking. She was already a world class grappler and armbar specialist.

It's actually amazing how good Ronda was without decent training or ever improving her skillset.
Edmen shahbazyan was his first fighter who was trained from day 1.
 
Snake oil king of the MMA Coaching world

Even Ronda's mom warned people against training with Edmond, WHILE Ronda was still world champion. She saw through the whole bullshit

 
