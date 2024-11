Mod Note: This thread is for general conversation and any other conversations to avoid derails in regular threads. If you find yourself going off topic in a thread, please quote the person's post, come in here, click "insert quote" and continue on in here. This is also still the War Room. Do not expect OT/Bare Knuckles rules in here.

Fight Club reaches 25 years old. I’ve probably watched it 25 times but not for awhile now, maybe 8 years. Might be worth another run. I want to see if it still holds up and makes me laugh.