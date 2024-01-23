Andy Capp
If @LMP or some other mod would care to do the sticky honours... and yes, that's how you spell it.
The sun is shining here but with the windchill it will be -19 C this afternoon. I hate winter with an unholy passion that will never die.
That is all. Discuss amongst yourselves.
Mod Note: This thread is for general conversation and any other conversations to avoid derails in regular threads. If you find yourself going off topic in a thread, please quote the person's post, come in here, click "insert quote" and continue on in here. This is also still the War Room. Do not expect OT/Bare Knuckles rules in here.
