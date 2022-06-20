War of The Worlds (2005) Is A Masterpiece

SPOILER ALERT WATCH IT IF YOU HAVEN'T THIS IS FOR DISCUSSION OF THE MOVIE



Just watched this movie on Netflix, what an absolute masterpiece. Maybe it was too dark and people were expecting a lighter movie, but this FILM has BALLS. Incredibly interesting characters, visceral terrifying action, the scene in the basement??? Outstanding, gives me chills even on a rewatch. Not afraid to kill off characters, either.



This movie makes you FEEL scared, like aliens are greater than the humans. Maybe people didn't 'get it' at the time and wanted Tom to save the day, but almost 20 years later holy shit this movie is good.

Putting an entire feature film in sepia tone is a bold creative decision that aged like wine, it's depicting an alien invasion, of course that should give the viewer a sense of unreality.



I applaud the director for having the vision to make a legitimately scary alien movie without corny ass jokes every 5 seconds.