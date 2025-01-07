Wanderlei Silva vs Chuck Liddell

Unfortunatey, we got this highly anticipated fight 5 years too late. Both men knocked from their lofty pedestals and not in their primes anymore. Wanderlei has basically been Knocked out cold badly twice in the year of this fight, and Chuck was coming off two losses. Wand comin from PRIDE and makin his UFC DEBUT.



Notably Wanderlei only boxed with Chuck, and in that area Chuck's superior range and Wandy kind of playing into his style anyway, busted Wanderlei up....but both men showed alot of heart and grit.



How did you feel about this fight at the time?



