Wanderlei Silva vs Chuck Liddell

How did you feel about this fight art the time?

Had enough of 2024 yet?
@plutonium
Feb 12, 2004
157,680
133,235
Unfortunatey, we got this highly anticipated fight 5 years too late. Both men knocked from their lofty pedestals and not in their primes anymore. Wanderlei has basically been Knocked out cold badly twice in the year of this fight, and Chuck was coming off two losses. Wand comin from PRIDE and makin his UFC DEBUT.

Notably Wanderlei only boxed with Chuck, and in that area Chuck's superior range and Wandy kind of playing into his style anyway, busted Wanderlei up....but both men showed alot of heart and grit.

How did you feel about this fight at the time?

 
I do remember Dana being pissed PRIDE matched up Wanderlei against Dan Henderson for NO REASON.


Since this fight with Wanderlei still the LHW champion would have been much bigger on paper, when matched w Chuck.
 
You said it. Unfortunately didn't come to fruition when they were still on the climb or at the top.

Still a great scrap for what it was, two absolute legends. I think Chuck would have had his number at any point myself, but who knows?
 
Natural Order said:
You said it. Unfortunately didn't come to fruition when they were still on the climb or at the top.

Still a great scrap for what it was, two absolute legends. I think Chuck would have had his number at any point myself, but who knows?
Well...It would have been nice to see Wanderlei vary up the offense IMO

Even in the third fight with Page he threw leg kicks
 
The cage favored Chuck

I think wand would've give him a lot of problems in a ring.

Both were past their prime at this point but I think wand was a bit more shot than chuck.
 
AstralPanda said:
The cage favored Chuck

I think wand would've give him a lot of problems in a ring.

Both were past their prime at this point but I think wand was a bit more shot than chuck.
Wand def took more damage in the year leading up to this one.
 
hqdefault.jpg


This is when it should have happened :(


But we should be glad we got it, and happy with a war.

Also, Wand pre-surgury was much better looking. IMO
 
Alot of people were super mad at Chuck shooting on Wanderlei at the end but it was smart. Career is on the line here.
 
Sure, it would be better to watch them in their prime.

But I will watch them anytime. Hell, I would go to their nursing home and watch them bang.
 
Surprised at the vote so far. The Chuck/Wand fight was fun when it happened, but when it should have happened was right around the the 2003 Grand Prix.

Saku,Yoshida, and then Rampage (which is what wand did to win the tournament) looks ok on paper, there wasn’t a real
Challenge for wand until the final.

Chuck having to defeat Reem, Rampage, and then Wand was insane.
 


It's telling that I honestly got chills rewatching this. Even tho it was years past it's 'prime' - this was hype AF, and you can feel it in this vid.

It's less than 60 sec vid if you want to watch.

Anyways, reason for posting it was when it looked like a brawl might start (35 second in) Hackleman steps in front ready to go. And you know he was serious because he kicked his flip-flops off lol. I always like that, liked Hackleman. Reminds me of the old days when I would hand my wife my watch and chain for the same reasons.

Thanks for the nostalgia trip @HHJ - even if it makes me a lil melancholy - MMA, myself and the world were so different back then.
 
AmericanMMA said:
Surprised at the vote so far. The Chuck/Wand fight was fun when it happened, but when it should have happened was right around the the 2003 Grand Prix.

Saku,Yoshida, and then Rampage (which is what wand did to win the tournament) looks ok on paper, there wasn’t a real
Challenge for wand until the final.

Chuck having to defeat Reem, Rampage, and then Wand was insane.
Those tournaments were always a beautiful high drama nonetheless. MEMORIES
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:


It's telling that I honestly got chills rewatching this. This hype AF, and you can feel it in this vid.

It's less than 60 sec vid if you want to watch.

Anyways, reason for posting it was for (when it looked like a brawl might start) Hackleman steps in front ready to go. And you know he was serious because he kicked his flip-flops off lol. I always like that, liked Hackleman. Reminds me of the old days when I would hand my wife my watch and chain for the same reasons.

Thanks for the nostalgia trip @HHJ - even if it makes me a lil melancholy - MMA, myself and the world were so different back then.
Hackleman is a really likeable guy. I encourage people to seek out interviews he's done.
 
I remember when UFC approached Chuck to fight Machida.

Hackleman told him "that fight's all wrong for us"

hahaha
 
HHJ said:
Hackleman is a really likeable guy. I encourage people to seek out interviews he's done.
Word.

Even the story of how Chuck came to train with him, is so cool, so genuine and old school. I love it. ( but possibly too old school for some of todays fans)
 
HHJ said:
I remember when UFC approached Chuck to fight Machida.

Hackleman told him "that fight's all wrong for us"

hahaha
Do you remember the famous old quote from Chuck about lighting anybody, then asked about Fedor? haha. He kept it real.


(if the quote was even real)
 
