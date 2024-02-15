News Wanderlei Silva plans to 'hang' Quinton Jackson on the ropes in fifth fight

Winner ?

  • Wanderlei

    Votes: 5 33.3%

  • Rampage

    Votes: 10 66.7%
  • Total voters
    15
Wanderlei-SIlva-and-Quentin-Jackson.jpg


Rarely has a rivalry been so prolific that the competitors want to face one another a fifth time.

At Pride Final Conflict 2003, Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Jackson battled it out in the finals of the 2003 middleweight (205 pounds) tournament. After six-plus minutes of combat, Silva emerged the victor courtesy of a seemingly unending series of knees and soccer kicks. The two met again nearly one year later at Pride 28, this time for the Pride middleweight strap on the line. Silva ultimately decimated his rival with knees in the second stanza, causing a bloodied “Rampage” to fall through the ropes after getting knocked out.

The story was not over despite two knockout victories in favor of the Brazilian, as both former Pride Fighting Championships fighters made their way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship after the former’s dissolution. At UFC 92 in December 2008, the 205-pound sluggers met for a third time in a title eliminator, and Jackson got the upper hand by starching Silva with a left hook and a few follow-up punches.

Both men departed the UFC banner and traveled to Bellator MMA, where almost a decade after their third encounter, they fought for a fourth time at Bellator 206. Unlike the first three matches, this bout took place at heavyweight, as Jackson no longer could reach the 206-pound limit. “Rampage” evened the score at two wins apiece by clubbing Silva with a flurry that forced referee Mike Beltran to step in.

Over 20 years after their first fight, the two want to settle the score in a fifth clash, however different from the rest. In a recent interview on “The MMA Hour,” Jackson discussed his upcoming boxing match with Shannon Briggs, while also mentioning he would not mind taking on Rashad Evans or Silva after defeating Briggs in June. “The Axe Murderer” replied on social media shortly after that, with a video where he accepted Jackson’s challenge.

“Get ready, Quinton Jackson,” Silva stated, “your time is coming. The challenge is more than accepted, and Wand will hang you on the ropes again.”

Wanderlei Silva Plans to 'Hang' Quinton Jackson on the Ropes in Fifth Fight

Rarely has a rivalry been so prolific that the competitors want to face one another a fifth time.
F It. Why Not...

Wanderlei20KOs20Rampage.gif
 
Wanderlei has negative boxing defense. He threw punches from his hip so I'm not sure this is the best idea in addition to the fact he was just knocked out by Page in their last fight 6 years ago. I think Chuck would be a better boxing match for Wandy but whatever I'll watch for free on Rumble, home of live Powerslap events and Powerslap highlights!
 
Wanderlei just doesn't have a chin anymore. If he showed up in better shape the last time they fought he might have been able to win that one cause he was faster than Rampage and he was able to rock him but he just can't take a shot anymore especially when he showed up fat.

If the fight isn't at 205 Wanderlei has no chance.
 
Wasn't the 4th fight a horrible fight with both men being gassed and out of shape?

I have no idea why anybody would watch a 5th fight but I guess Wandy declining a fight wouldn't be very "Axe Murderer" mind set at any age.
 
Wanderlei's chin had gone by 2008ish. It's now 2024.

Just why?
 
Wanderlei shouldn't even have taken the third.
 
This is sad. I wish these dudes could just find something to make money and occupy their time so they would desire to fight as they reached senior citizen discount age.
 
