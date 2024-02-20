2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
Probably because “The Axe Murderer” used his social media channels to bury UFC back in late 2014, following a convoluted drug testing scandal that saw the Brazilian draw a lifetime ban from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).
I guess the “war” on those “sons of b*tches” is finally over...
Wanderlei Silva inducted into UFC Hall of Fame because Dana White ‘didn’t remember’ he was banned — ‘Good thing I forgot!’
Wanderlei Silva Hall of Fame induction came from Dana White because the UFC CEO "forgot" he banned "The Axe Murderer" after a falling out back in 2014.
Wanderlei deserves this despite the ufc HOF not meaning much in the grander scale of things
Wands prime PRIDE run > alooooot of these modern succesful ufc fighter's runs.
I remember wondering who would lose their win streak firet, wandy or Fedor. Fedor's lasted a couple more years.