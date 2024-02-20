Media Wanderlei Silva inducted into UFC Hall of Fame because Dana White ‘didn’t remember’ he was banned — ‘Good thing I forgot!’

2004 account

2004 account

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
Joined
Apr 29, 2018
Messages
12,268
Reaction score
15,349


Probably because “The Axe Murderer” used his social media channels to bury UFC back in late 2014, following a convoluted drug testing scandal that saw the Brazilian draw a lifetime ban from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

I guess the “war” on those “sons of b*tches” is finally over...

....continued on

www.mmamania.com

Wanderlei Silva inducted into UFC Hall of Fame because Dana White ‘didn’t remember’ he was banned — ‘Good thing I forgot!’

Wanderlei Silva Hall of Fame induction came from Dana White because the UFC CEO "forgot" he banned "The Axe Murderer" after a falling out back in 2014.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Wanderlei deserves this despite the ufc HOF not meaning much in the grander scale of things

Wands prime PRIDE run > alooooot of these modern succesful ufc fighter's runs.

I remember wondering who would lose their win streak firet, wandy or Fedor. Fedor's lasted a couple more years.
 
Imagine not including Wanderlei Silva to the HOF because of a twitter beef...

wanderlei-silva.gif
 
LOL, I don't buy the whole "I forgot" thing.
 
We should be grateful of Wanderlei. A true warrior.

PtxVhj1.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cleveland
News Wanderlei Silva to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2024
2
Replies
29
Views
622
P4p Islam
P4p Islam

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,028
Messages
55,116,938
Members
174,620
Latest member
bikromitti

Share this page

Back
Top