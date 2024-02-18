Cleveland
@Green
Jul 2, 2008
1,059
113
There is no fighter that better explains my love of the sport than Wanderlei
Absolutely electric to hear sandstorm over the octagon one last time
The AV is from a ~month before the Cung fight
He was so gracious and genuinely excited to see someone in a Chute Boxe shirt, he signed it so unfortunately I was never able to wear my favourite shirt ever again
Not sure what fences were mended but could not be more excited for a HOF announcement