News Wanderlei Silva to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame class of 2024

There is no fighter that better explains my love of the sport than Wanderlei

Absolutely electric to hear sandstorm over the octagon one last time

The AV is from a ~month before the Cung fight

He was so gracious and genuinely excited to see someone in a Chute Boxe shirt, he signed it so unfortunately I was never able to wear my favourite shirt ever again


Not sure what fences were mended but could not be more excited for a HOF announcement
 
To paraphrase Justin Gaethje, he was born in the wrong time and was meant to be fighting in a coliseum.

WAR AXE MURDERER!!!!! The most violent man ever in MMA
 
In all my years of watching NHB/MMA, Wanderlai Silva was the most memorable and most vicious fighter i had ever seen. A whirlwind of unmitigated violence who had very underrated BJJ defense. He gave us so many memorable matches and even fought natural heavyweights like Mark Hunt and Mirko Filipovic when he was just a middleweight. Fearless, absolutely fearless.
 
Didn't even know he was going to be inducted until they showed him on the TV.
 
One of the true greats of the sport. Well deserved.
 
200.gif


Prolly my favorite fighter of all time.
 
