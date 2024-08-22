Waited over 30 Minutes for my Taco Bell Order today

The following is a true story:

Got there. There were four people ahead of me. Wait. Let me start at the beginning.

I was born on a cold winter's night in 19...wait. Too far.

So I placed an order via app. Set the pick up time for 12 noon. Got there early. Hit the 'I'm here, make my order.' Walk in to wait the few minutes it takes to make the greatest food on earth. (Got the cantina burrito --best new item on the menu since the Crunchwrap-- and a free chalupa)

Noticed there were four people standing waiting. Plus an older couple at a table also waiting. No problemo

Drive through is moving briskly. Orders up and out faster than you can say, 'Epstein didn't kill himself.'

15 minutes goes by before the first person in the restaurant got their food. Big giant of a man who was definitely there before me is a mask of tranquility. I too am calm. Waits happen.

20 minutes go by. Drive through orders coming in and going out with gusto. I'm sitting there thinking WT...fill in the last letter of your choosing. Remember Jesus is watching.

The...person behind the scenes making the food finally offers us our cups. It buys no good will. I ask 'How much longer.' 'I'm making it now,' she replies. Guess the ninth commandment doesn't matter to her.

I ask the giant, 'Ho there! How long hath thou been waiting?'

He says. 'I don't know. I've lost track of time.' I chuckle sensibly.

Walmart employee walks in. I tell him, 'Yung buck. You gwan wait 30. No doubt.' He says, 'Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeet.' and walks back out.

10 more minutes goes by and your boy is starting to get miffed. If I hadn't already paid I'd have walked out, pockets loaded with taco sauce as payback. I begin to violently call down curses on this place (in my head) and vow never to return.

If the Giant gets his food before me, I plan to tell him: 'Tell the world what happened here.'

5 more minutes and I finally get my food. I think maybe she's an artist. Maybe this will be the best TB I've ever had. <spoiler> It wasn't.

As I begin to walk out, I says to the giant, I says, 'Good luck man.'

He cool as a cucumber, with his giant head and hands, replies with a heartfelt 'Thanks, brother.'

As I head out the door, the...person behind the counter asks him "what order are you waiting for?'

He calmly replies, 'Craig.'

Please lift up prayers for Craig the Giant.
 
You just delayed your diarrhea by 30 minutes
 
Their staff are high teenagers and low skill immigrants. It's basically what you can expect. Not worth the 20 bucks imo.
 
I feel like Taco Bell consumers check off at least one of these boxes.

Vape.
Drive a Miata with a Nintendo controller hanging off the back.
Play video games all day.
Live in parents basement.
 
Just make yourself some god damn lunch in advance next time and quit being a lazy fat fuck.

(No offense)
 
You know you can just drive off. Little life hack that can prevent future visits to Taco Bell
there.
 
Honestly, that should be standard so you can think about your life and get cardio in before you eat that trash.
 
Fast food employees are usually monitored on the amount of time they spend on each drive-thru car. So even though there's no official "drive-thru > walk-in" policy, the people in cars always get their food first. Should of stayed in the car. App ordering is just a walk-in with extra steps.
 
