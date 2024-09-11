Wait a minute..Merab switched camps ??

NumeroUno said: The biggest reason it took so long for him to get a title shot was because he wouldn’t fight Aljo since they were on the same team and considered him a brother and now he switches camps ?



They are still in the same area. Well I think Aljo still lives in Long Island and does his camp in Vegas. He still visits Longo's gym when he is home? I believe Merab moved out there and switched coaches. Merab is with some smaller gym(It might be Syndicate but I am not sure) and Aljo is with Xtreme Couture. They still train together at the PI.