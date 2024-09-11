Wait a minute..Merab switched camps ??

the evidence you posted is blinding

NumeroUno said:
The biggest reason it took so long for him to get a title shot was because he wouldn’t fight Aljo since they were on the same team and considered him a brother and now he switches camps ?

Hilarious
They are still in the same area. Well I think Aljo still lives in Long Island and does his camp in Vegas. He still visits Longo's gym when he is home? I believe Merab moved out there and switched coaches. Merab is with some smaller gym(It might be Syndicate but I am not sure) and Aljo is with Xtreme Couture. They still train together at the PI.
 
Last edited:
Doesn’t he train at Syndicate now? That’s probably good, I’m sure there are actually more quality training partners in the Vegas area.
 
Gabe said:
Doesn’t he train at Syndicate now? That’s probably good, I’m sure there are actually more quality training partners in the Vegas area.
He does seem to be all up Nina Drama's ass every week. No way an East Coast bro can be doin it that often
 
HHJ said:
He does seem to be all up Nina Drama's ass every week. No way an East Coast bro can be doin it that often
lol I actually think Vegas is a good fit for Merab, he seems to enjoy any bit of exposure and publicity he can get.
 
He's training in Vegas with Syndicate MMA, but it seems like he hasn't left Serra-Longo as is suggested by this recent interview of Ray Longo. "He's had world champions before and who knows, on Saturday at Noche UFC he may add another championship belt..." ~ Kevin Iole introducing Ray Longo.
 
NumeroUno said:
You're stupid. Merab moving away doesn't cancel his friendship wirh Aljo.
 
I thought they both were at Syndicate but still represent Serra Longo. I don’t think Aljo trains with Nicksick
 
