Wait a minute..Merab switched camps ??

What happened? I wasnt aware.Longo's gym has been shut down, dude. Merab and Aljo went to a different gym together.
Trying to find the article and it's nowhere to be found and google is showing me that they are in fact, still open.What happened? I wasnt aware.
They are still in the same area. Well I think Aljo still lives in Long Island and does his camp in Vegas. He still visits Longo's gym when he is home? I believe Merab moved out there and switched coaches. Merab is with some smaller gym(It might be Syndicate but I am not sure) and Aljo is with Xtreme Couture. They still train together at the PI.The biggest reason it took so long for him to get a title shot was because he wouldn’t fight Aljo since they were on the same team and considered him a brother and now he switches camps ?
He does seem to be all up Nina Drama's ass every week. No way an East Coast bro can be doin it that oftenDoesn’t he train at Syndicate now? That’s probably good, I’m sure there are actually more quality training partners in the Vegas area.
lol I actually think Vegas is a good fit for Merab, he seems to enjoy any bit of exposure and publicity he can get.He does seem to be all up Nina Drama's ass every week. No way an East Coast bro can be doin it that often
And Nina Dramalol I actually think Vegas is a good fit for Merab, he seems to enjoy any bit of exposure and publicity he can get.
You're stupid. Merab moving away doesn't cancel his friendship wirh Aljo.The biggest reason it took so long for him to get a title shot was because he wouldn’t fight Aljo since they were on the same team and considered him a brother and now he switches camps ?
