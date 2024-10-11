I have never heard a good argument for why I should vote.



“It’s your civic duty”, not really, it’s not required.

“You are not participating in the democracy” im not participating anyways, my vote is meaningless, I’ve never seen a election get anywhere close to 1 vote mattering, better chance of winning the lottery.



Why should I take time to do something utterly pointless that won’t affect or change anything.



Now I can understand why you need to tell large number of people to vote, but personally on the individual single vote level, it’s stupid as hell.



I don’t vote, I think it’s the smart thing to do.



I do understand why it’s important to lie and tell people to vote and it’s important because the system breaks if everyone follow the same logic, however everyone knows, a single vote don’t mean shit.