Opinion Voting is pointless, convince me otherwise or agree

Should TS be banned? Vote now, not like it matters!

  • Yes, because voting counts!

    Votes: 14 66.7%

  • No, of course voting doesn't matter!

    Votes: 5 23.8%

  • Nader!

    Votes: 2 9.5%
  • Total voters
    21
K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
302
Reaction score
700
I have never heard a good argument for why I should vote.

“It’s your civic duty”, not really, it’s not required.
“You are not participating in the democracy” im not participating anyways, my vote is meaningless, I’ve never seen a election get anywhere close to 1 vote mattering, better chance of winning the lottery.

Why should I take time to do something utterly pointless that won’t affect or change anything.

Now I can understand why you need to tell large number of people to vote, but personally on the individual single vote level, it’s stupid as hell.

I don’t vote, I think it’s the smart thing to do.

I do understand why it’s important to lie and tell people to vote and it’s important because the system breaks if everyone follow the same logic, however everyone knows, a single vote don’t mean shit.
 
It matters if you live in a swing state. In that case it might be important to go out and cast your almost worthless 1 vote. Trump won my state by 400,000 votes last election so I'll probably pass on going to vote.
 
please-send-to-your-family-we-must-listen-to-our-lord-and-v0-4c1ce946q3fd1.jpeg
 
koa pomaikai said:
I have never heard a good argument for why I should vote.

“It’s your civic duty”, not really, it’s not required.
“You are not participating in the democracy” im not participating anyways, my vote is meaningless, I’ve never seen a election get anywhere close to 1 vote mattering, better chance of winning the lottery.

Why should I take time to do something utterly pointless that won’t affect or change anything.

Now I can understand why you need to tell large number of people to vote, but personally on the individual single vote level, it’s stupid as hell.

I don’t vote, I think it’s the smart thing to do.

I do understand why it’s important to lie and tell people to vote and it’s important because the system breaks if everyone follow the same logic, however everyone knows, a single vote don’t mean shit.
Click to expand...
Do not let Kamala's efforts in using various accents go to waste.
 
I live in toronto and I agree. Same people win the same ridings over and over and over
 
Because it's the best system for a representative democracy. Otherwise, how would you do it? Don't be mad your vote gets canceled out based on your riding. Also, there are things beyond the executive. Local, municipal, state and congressional all matter as well.
 
Last edited:
It’s not pointless if you live in a swing state. For me it’s a waste of time unless I’m voting in democratic primaries because NY is blue and they have closed primaries. So register dem and voting isn’t pointless
 
The best reason to vote is not because your single vote is going to matter. The best reason is because democracy is the only way we can come close to any kind of fair governance. The less people vote, the less effective democracy is.

Its really simple. Not voting for Harris is voting for the the facist traitor whos in love with America's number one enemy.

It’s not about whether you like or trust Harris/Walz. It’s about doing your duty as a patriotic American.
Voting Harris is the only moral option available. Anything else is treason.
 
In the State of Hawaii it sure the hell is. Hawaii should be exempt for being a good ole boy state.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I lived in the scarborough guildwood riding my entire life, and the same mofo was the rep there until he retired. like 15+ years
Click to expand...

Yeah, that means the plurality of people of your riding liked their MP. Can't be mad that the voting system represented what the plurality wanted. Those who liked their rep need to vote, those who don't also need to vote.

Unless you think there should be appointed MPs, not sure what other system you'd want
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Yeah, that means the plurality of people of your riding liked their MP. Can't be mad that the voting system represented what the plurality wanted. Those who liked their rep need to vote, those who don't also need to vote.

Unless you think there should be appointed MPs, not sure what other system you'd want
Click to expand...
It's just Toronto ridings are SO locked down if the liberals lose even one it makes the news.

It's not common that the riding changes. toronto basically dictates who is PM, it has that much voting power. It is no wonder, to me atleast, why every single other province, and the rest of ontario hates us. (I hate us too)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,467
Messages
56,322,814
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top