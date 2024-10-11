Update: October 10, 2024

Henry Cavill to Star in Amazon MGM Studios' Live-Action VOLTRON Movie with Rawson Marshall Thurber Directing

Amazon MGM Studios’ giant robotmovie is getting a man of steel. Henry Cavill, the Superman actor and star of, has come aboard to topline in the live-action feature based on the mecha anime that Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing.The actor joins Daniel Quinn-Toye, the newcomer who impressed the studio and director with his West End work opposite Tom Holland, in leading the roll call.is based on the Japanese sci-fi seriesandWorld Events edited and dubbed the series as a syndicated show, naming it, which ran in the mid-1980s. The premise centered on five young pilots in a battalion named the Robot Lions, which are vehicles that join together to form a mega-robot known as Voltron.The plot details for the new version is unclear. Thurber wrote the script with Ellen Shanman.Producing are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar, Thurber and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.Cavill appeared in two action thrillers this year, Matthew Vaughan’sfor Apple Original Films and Guy Ritchie’sfor Lionsgate. He also had an audience-cheering cameo in this summer’sThe muscular actor reunited with Ritchie for action thriller, which will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez, and is due to star in Chad Stahelski’s long-in-the-works reboot of, which shoots next year. He is also exec producing a take on thefranchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions.