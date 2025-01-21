Movies Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Starring Ryan Gosling (Titled STARFIGHTER, New Details and Release Date, post #44)

Update: January 21, 2025

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Star in Shawn Levy's New STAR WARS Film

Ryan-Gosling-and-Shawn-Levy-Split-Getty-H-2024.jpg


Ryan Gosling is headed to the great galaxy far, far away. The three-time Oscar nominee is in negotiations to topline the Star Wars feature project that will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Details on any Star Wars project are harder to acquire than plans for an orbital planet killer, and this one is no exception. Levy has been developing his Star Wars feature since 2022 and Jonathan Tropper, who collaborated with Levy on films such as This is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project, has been working on a script for over a year. Levy is also producing the feature via his 21 Laps banner, joining Star Wars stewards Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm.

It is unclear when Levy’s project is set. Star Wars stories have run the gamut of hundreds of years, detailing the goings-on of a galactic republic-turned-dictatorship-turned-rebellion. It’s also unclear if it concerns Jedis and their enemies, The Sith. It is, however, to be unconnected to the so-called Skywalker Saga, the stories centered on well-established and beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin.

It is meant to be a standalone movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Lucasfilm had no comment on any impending deal or the project’s details.

Sources say the Gosling development is a late-in-the-game move for Levy’s movie schedule. The filmmaker was eyeing to direct a boy band movie set up at Paramount, which would have reunited him with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. But Gosling’s interest and involvement suddenly shifted the Star Wars project into hyperspace. If a deal makes, the project would continue to fly like the Millennium Falcon, becoming not only Levy’s next movie but also the next Star Wars movie to go into production, with cameras potentially rolling this fall. The Mandalorian and Grogu wrapped in mid-December and will be released on May 22, 2026.

Gosling’s boarding will mark a rare occasion that a Star Wars feature brings aboard an actual A-lister. The original trilogy featured up-and-comers and British veterans, turning actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher into household names. The prequels followed a similar model, although The Phantom Menace did bring on Liam Neeson to buttress the ranks following his Oscar nomination for Schindler’s List. The Disney era saw J.J. Abrams also introduce a crop of rising talent, even as it brought back the original stars.

In a bit of synchronicity, Gosling was name-checked for a Star Wars part back in 2013 when rumors spread online that he and Zac Efron were being eyed by Abrams for a familial part that may have eventually become Kylo Ren.

The actor, last seen starring in Universal’s Fall Guy, is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer. He recently wrapped on Project Hail Marry, another space-faring movie, which hails from Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

‘Star Wars’ Shocker: Ryan Gosling in Talks to Star in Shawn Levy’s Movie (Exclusive)

If the deal makes, this would send the project into hyperdrive after two years of development and make it the next 'Star Wars' movie to go into production.
Seems like a heavy comedy guy. And plenty of stuff with Ryan Reynolds, which will always have comedy centric. At least he isn't known for any woke agenda like Leslye Headland. Fingers crossed. I liked stand alone films like Rogue One and Solo. Gosling is pretty decent, let's see what they do with this.
 
Flippin love Levy and Gosling's one of my favourite people when I see him on chat shows etc so I'm very in. Even though I'm not a massive Star War fan.
 
I spose Gosling actually being attached to this gives it a little credibility but to me it looks like Lucasfilm has been running some kind of legal grift with all these announced and cancelled films, as if they have to proove they have them in development or something even if they never get made.

If it did actually happen? I spose I can see Gosling playing a semi comedic Han Solo like character, maybe some kind of story involving Star Wars gangster culture.
 
Jesus, they must have over a dozen Star Wars movies in the pipeline. I bet only a few actually get made though. They've diluted the brand to the point where it's not just not special, but you think "Not this shit again" with every new piece of media.
 
In the past five years, there's been nearly a dozen Star Wars projects announced to be in development and either officially cancelled or quietly cancelled.

The lone exception, which apparently has wrapped filming and currently in post-production, is 'The Mandolorian & Grogu' which is guaranteed to be a flop.

And when it does flop it will be the death nail for everything else being considered for a theatrical release at LucasFilm, at least under Kathleen Kennedy's tenure.
 
I'll watch anything with Goose in it, but he has played the same character since the nice guys.
 
I can already tell there won't be enough POC's cast in this film and probably no underlying non-binary sub-plot. It hasn't even been filmed and it's already a disappointment.
 
The Mando film obviously felt different to all of these announcements, when it was announced we pretty quickly started to get details of casting, production, etc and of course now its actually filming(has finished filming?). As to whether it does well or not honestly I think hard to say as the first spinoff from a D+ series, I would say perhaps its a couple of years late in terms of maximum hype but it has a pretty strong following so I suspect it will at least do decently but perhaps not "big" starwars numbers unless its very well received,

A lot of this other stuff to me seems to follow a similar kind of pattern, you get a director/s who are hot off of some kind of sucess announced as devolping a SW film BUT its always some long term deal, some project they will do years down the line not something which theres going to be large scale spending on right away starting up the production.

Again to me it feels like some kind of legal grift, as if Lucasfilm need to show Disney or the taxman or something that they have "films in devolpment" without actually committing much to them, just early agreements for a director and maybe a star that they might do them years down the road.
 
Ryan Gosling is like the lowest A lister you can get. Hes pretty much a A- lister. Perhaps a B+ lister actually.

No one but post 2k gens should care about this supposed film tbh. Star Wars died a long, long time ago in a Galaxy far, far away.
 
Unless Tony Gilroy does another Star Wars project, I have no interest in this franchise.
 
