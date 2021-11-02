Volkov is more than just the HW gatekeeper. Who else still believes he can go higher.

The top 7 areNgannou - hasn't foughtGane - lostStipe - hasn't foughtLewis - lostBlaydes - lostRozenstruik - hasn't foughtVolkovHis recent win over Tybura, who is ranked 11th, was solid, snapped a 5 fight streak but he was expected to beat him. Volkov is 8-3 in the UFC, all good named opponents and his only losses are to top 5 fighters. Stipe seems to be out of action at the moment, if he ever fights again, so ideally Volkov would fight Rozenstruik next, even if he is coming off a loss. Striker vs striker and Volkov is the bigger, better striker. Otherwise of those ranked above him he should be favoured to beat Lewis in a rematch, he dominated 99% of that fight before relaxing 10 seconds too early.The Blaydes fight all 3 judges gave Volkov round 5 and 2 of them gave him round 4. For all his takedowns Blaydes did very little damage with his GnP. Only Ngannou and Lewis have been able to solve that puzzle so far but I don't see why Volkov can't do what they did, he weighs 263lbs now which means more stopping power to punish attempts to close the distance as well as more strength and weight to counter the TD and at 33 he is still improving, Tybura got nowhere with his wrestling. Ok Blaydes wrestles better than Tybura but I think Volkov could get the nod in a rematch in 2022.Volkov took Gane, the unbeaten interim champion, the distance, even if it was 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 in sig strikes the difference was only 135-115 and Volkov was never in any danger. That's a rematch for a little further down the road but there's no reason it wouldn't be competitive again. Gane can be figured out the same as anyone else. As for Ngannou sure if he connects he can knock anyone out but if Gane can beat him so can Volkov the same way.So to sum up Volkov is an upwardly mobile HW with the tools to beat anyone in the division and I see him fighting for the belt in the future. Very experienced, still only 33, one of the best strikers at HW, 6'7" 263lbs, strong TDD and can take guys down and GnP them if he wants, all his losses were very competitive and he's still improving, he can take revenge.