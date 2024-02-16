Media Volkanovski’s Sambo instructor Craig Jones with the ultimate gender reveal in Thailand

How many did you have right?

  • Zero

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • All 7

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
This freaking guy… get yourself a friend like IBJJF world champion Craig Jones.
That has to be the best birthday present I’ve ever seen <45>



 
A Thai friend gave me this tip… if the person shows a lot of cleavage and dress in provocative clothes, chances are high of said person having a pecker. If you’re in Thailand for any considerable amount of time, doesn’t get too difficult to figure it out.
 
Wormwood said:
A Thai friend gave me this tip… if the person shows a lot of cleavage and dress in provocative clothes, chances are high of said person having a pecker. If you’re in Thailand for any considerable amount of time, doesn’t get too difficult to figure it out.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the tip bro, might be useful if I ever head out to Thailand, lol.
 
lol the boys looked so sad compared to the girls I feel bad for them

also I'm not sure if the boys are really good at looking like the chicks or if the chicks all just look like 12 year old boys so throw a wig on and bra and ur half-way there already
 
Wormwood said:
A Thai friend gave me this tip… if the person shows a lot of cleavage and dress in provocative clothes, chances are high of said person having a pecker. If you’re in Thailand for any considerable amount of time, doesn’t get too difficult to figure it out.
Click to expand...
Thanks, now I know what to look for when I go there.
 
That is actually fucking hilarious. I normally find Craig Jones' humour to be a bit too arrogant and pretentious, but that is brilliant.
 
