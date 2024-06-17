  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Via NY Post: :Top MMA insider is a looming free agent."

The Adrian Wojnarowski/ Adam Schefter of MMA will be hitting the free market soon.

Let the bidding war of all combat sports begin! #SummerOfHelwani




Top MMA insider Ariel Helwani is a looming free agent

A rare sports media talent is coming to market soon.
"A rare sports media talent is coming to market soon.

Ariel Helwani, widely recognized as the top MMA insider and a personality who is also growing his presence around boxing and WWE, is set to become a free agent late this summer, The Post has learned.
Last week, Helwani was the first to report that the cancellation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was “just a formality at this point,” prior to the official UFC announcement confirming the scoop."

Any idea or prediction on where he will be ending up?
 
