Top MMA insider Ariel Helwani is a looming free agent A rare sports media talent is coming to market soon.

The Adrian Wojnarowski/ Adam Schefter of MMA will be hitting the free market soon.Let the bidding war of all combat sports begin! #SummerOfHelwani "A rare sports media talent is coming to market soon.Ariel Helwani, widely recognized as the top MMA insider and a personality who is also growing his presence around boxing and WWE, is set to become a free agent late this summer, The Post has learned.Last week, Helwani was the first to report that the cancellation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was “just a formality at this point,” prior to the official UFC announcement confirming the scoop ."Any idea or prediction on where he will be ending up?