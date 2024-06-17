Black Leprechaun
The Adrian Wojnarowski/ Adam Schefter of MMA will be hitting the free market soon.
Let the bidding war of all combat sports begin! #SummerOfHelwani
"A rare sports media talent is coming to market soon.
Ariel Helwani, widely recognized as the top MMA insider and a personality who is also growing his presence around boxing and WWE, is set to become a free agent late this summer, The Post has learned.
Last week, Helwani was the first to report that the cancellation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was “just a formality at this point,” prior to the official UFC announcement confirming the scoop."
Any idea or prediction on where he will be ending up?
Any idea or prediction on where he will be ending up?