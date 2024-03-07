Vartanyan defeats Ismagulov

SokoudjouFanboy said: Well, he beat a very recently ranked UFC fighter who's calling card was his striking in a striking match. It's not like Vartanyan is some schlub with the grappling, quite the contrary. I just hate seeing his career on hold against his will like this. Click to expand...

He can re-sign with ACA and get the AAA rematch or fight for the belt or something. Also maybe PFL, but it does sucks, it's also just par for the course. Azamat Kerefov, Evgeniy Ignatiev, Khuseyn Shaykhaev all tried to get signed to the UFC in 2023 too and they didn't want them. Even Shabliy tried to sign with the UFC before landing on Bellator, again, they didn't want him. They do not want Russian fighters for the most part, and there's only like 20 male Russians on the roster for a reason and it isn't due to lack of elite talent.