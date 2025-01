The weird thing about this legitimization drive Onlyfans has been on is... the accounts are largely free on the athletes so not only is the site paying them as sponsors, they gain nothing - % from 0 is still 0. Guess the visibility on sports media helps and MMA seems to be the go-to.



Like I can understand Arianne Lipski as an "Onlyfans athlete" cause she at least fully fits the site lookswise. I guess they know what they are doing and the return comes in some form.



"Hey, there's tits here also beyond these MMA folks training!" and /or "Hmm, I wonder if Kay Hansen's account has any good training videos!"



Kay Hansen joke aside, what's the point? Is there anyone who might randomly wander to Onlyfans with 0 knowledge of what it is all about. But the fuck I know, I ain't working at marketing.



Am I overthinking this? Probably. Likely.



At least there was a surfboard decaptiation in Lethal Weapon 2 just now.