Rewatch Valentina Delivers Some Brutal GNP to Alexa Grasso

Wreckless

Wreckless

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 23, 2020
Messages
4,121
Reaction score
18,263
lWCshpD.gif

rib-break.gif
 
Still not as tacky as her multilingual post speech. No one cares you can speak it lady, your English is cringy enough. You know she'd be her usual sore loser self if she lost. Some embassador bitch all of a sudden.
 
dominion said:
Still not as tacky as her multilingual post speech. No one cares you can speak it lady, your English is cringy enough. You know she'd be her usual sore loser self if she lost. Some embassador bitch all of a sudden.
Click to expand...
Let me guess you speak exactly 1 language. I speak 3.
 
Didn't think about it during the fight but it does look like she's trying to mimic tapping so that Grasso lets go. Can't decide if it's clever or scummy.
 
d0g said:
Didn't think about it during the fight but it does look like she's trying to mimic tapping so that Grasso lets go. Can't decide if it's clever or scummy.
Click to expand...

That's 100% what she was doing lol.

She kept doing it three times as light as she could to fool Grasso, and Grasso was asking the ref at one point. Great stuff haha.
 
xhaydenx said:
That's 100% what she was doing lol.

She kept doing it three times as light as she could to fool Grasso, and Grasso was asking the ref at one point. Great stuff haha.
Click to expand...

Nah. She was conserving energy but giving something to show the ref she wasn't out. Pointless to use oxygen throwing strikes from that position. You aren't going to hurt anyone / cause damage. Ideally you could just go limp and conserve oxygen, but then the ref would hop in and end it.

I think, anyway.
 
I'm general Valentina should have been way more active with her gnp, especially from guard.

I wasn't even that mad, but the fight was the definition of lay n pray. I know she wants to secure the win, but at the very least she could beat her up a bit on the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Who is going to be the Women's Flyweight champion at the end of the year ?
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 306: 9.14 11:30pm ET Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Replies
15
Views
201
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,468
Messages
56,199,982
Members
175,105
Latest member
Havok7507

Share this page

Back
Top