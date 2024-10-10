Vakhitov/Alex 3 could happen soon

ryanrandy

ryanrandy

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 6, 2006
Messages
5,609
Reaction score
472
How would you build Vakhitov to an Alex fight as quickly as they built Alex to Izzy?

Start with Jacoby who is a solid fighter but was also a Glory kickboxer who wasn't nearly on the level of the top guys. Very winnable fight. I can think of a few guys towards the top that are also winnable fights. Ulberg and Hill are guys that do what Vakhitov does but not as well. He obviously has to work out his game some but he has a chance to face Alex a third time.
 
Soon? That would mean he would have to start fighting the top 10 right off the bat... Not giving him much time to grow as an MMA fighter.
 
alex had 3 fights in the span of like 9 months before fighting adesanya

they could do the same with artem considering how piss poor LHW is right now. it really just depends on how much push they want to give and how active artem wants to be
 
Vakhitov needs to cut down to MW. He can wreck Strickland or Adesanya before building himself up to a proper LHW physique💪
<{UberTS}>
 
humdizzle said:
alex had 3 fights in the span of like 9 months before fighting adesanya

they could do the same with artem considering how piss poor LHW is right now. it really just depends on how much push they want to give and how active artem wants to be
Click to expand...
By kickboxer standards, Vakhitov is an extremely inactive fighter.

Shaolin Alan said:
Vakhitov needs to cut down to MW. He can wreck Strickland or Adesanya before building himself up to a proper LHW physique💪
<{UberTS}>
Click to expand...
I agree that he looks like he would be better off at MW currently, but there's more people at MW that will try to chuck him to the ground I feel than LHW. If he loses at LHW I can see him going down.
 
Last edited:
2004 account said:
I don't see vak being fast tracked nor having the same success as Alex in mma
Click to expand...
He only finished 30% of his kickboxing fights, he isn't a one shot shot KO stalker like Alex or a dedicated counter striker like Izzy, he'll have a much tougher road ahead of him IMO, but Vaky is still a threat to anyone on the feet, he's clean.
 
Meh, I suspect the likes of Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov saw Vakhitov's DWCS fight and went "this guy sucks, I can beat him easily". Vakhitov was getting hit by wringing punches from a can.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Soon? That would mean he would have to start fighting the top 10 right off the bat... Not giving him much time to grow as an MMA fighter.
Click to expand...

I don't see an issue with soon. Let's say he beats Jacoby or someone if the same status in the next 3 months. He could be paired with someone like Ulberg and then a top 5. I was asking for peoples opinion on how to make it happen.
 
ryanrandy said:
I was asking for peoples opinion on how to make it happen.
Click to expand...
I'll predict they'll feed him to everyone and anyone who can grapple while claiming the grapplers haven't earned the right to fight Alex yet. Look for Vakhitov to do a fight trilogy with Ankalaev.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Roman Kopylov preparing with GLORY champion / Poatan rival Artem Vakhitov for fight against César Almeida
2
Replies
30
Views
2K
markantony20
markantony20
jj manchester
"I'm wondering now if he's genuinely worried about me" - Vakhitov responds to Alex P press conf comments
Replies
10
Views
448
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Substance Abuse
Media Alex Pereira Responds to His Old GLORY Rival, Artem Vakhitov After Being Called Out by Him.
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
7K
Bigmoney4166
Bigmoney4166
jj manchester
Pereira being "hunted down" by 1-1 Russian rival Artem Vakhitov for trilogy match in UFC
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,344
Messages
56,315,452
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top