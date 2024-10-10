Vakhitov/Alex 3 could happen soon

How would you build Vakhitov to an Alex fight as quickly as they built Alex to Izzy?



Start with Jacoby who is a solid fighter but was also a Glory kickboxer who wasn't nearly on the level of the top guys. Very winnable fight. I can think of a few guys towards the top that are also winnable fights. Ulberg and Hill are guys that do what Vakhitov does but not as well. He obviously has to work out his game some but he has a chance to face Alex a third time.