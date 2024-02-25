Vadim Nemkov wins his 5th consecutive championship fight

Really impressive and to me it's the same as 5 title defenses. Yea it didn't happen under one organization but he still won the LHW belt and won his next 5 fights. This is usually where fighters start slowing down. Valentina lost after 6 title defenses. Izzy lost after 5 title defenses.



Nemkov moved up to HW because he said the cuts to LHW were affecting his kidneys. I hope he can keep this up and potentially get a fight against Ngannou. That fight will truly change his life financially and give him a once in a lifetime opportunity to become the undisputed best HW in the world and arguably the #1 P4P fighter in the world and multiple division champion.



Much respect to The GOAT Fedor for creating such a monster who is thriving in the modern era using Fedors fight system from the mid 2000s. Shows how ahead of its time Fedors fight system was.