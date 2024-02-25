Vadim Nemkov wins his 5th consecutive championship fight

Really impressive and to me it's the same as 5 title defenses. Yea it didn't happen under one organization but he still won the LHW belt and won his next 5 fights. This is usually where fighters start slowing down. Valentina lost after 6 title defenses. Izzy lost after 5 title defenses.

Nemkov moved up to HW because he said the cuts to LHW were affecting his kidneys. I hope he can keep this up and potentially get a fight against Ngannou. That fight will truly change his life financially and give him a once in a lifetime opportunity to become the undisputed best HW in the world and arguably the #1 P4P fighter in the world and multiple division champion.

Much respect to The GOAT Fedor for creating such a monster who is thriving in the modern era using Fedors fight system from the mid 2000s. Shows how ahead of its time Fedors fight system was.
 
He fought Heavy weight this time, even had given up his Light heavy weight belt. And no belt on the line this time no championship defense.
 
