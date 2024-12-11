Usyk v Fury 2 - unseen footage from the first fight

treelo
Found this today, thought it was a great watch and i am really starting to get excited about the rematch
A lot of people have opinions on whether the ref should have stopped the fight, i dont think he should have, more telling for me was that the bell saved Fury IMO, gave him that recovery time he desperately needed
