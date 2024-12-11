Usyk v Fury 2 - unseen footage from the first fight

the first fight was a very good fight, i didn't realise how good it was until recently



Fury needs to do something different or he has no chance, Usyk knows by pressuring him every round he can make Fury uncomfortable, that is his thing, make people work either physically or mentally for every minute of every round, he was even wobbled a few times in that Fury fight and looked hurt a few times, but Fury just didnt want to commit because he knew what was coming his way



i have scored the fight once or twice, neither went for Fury, even when i was trying my best to vouch for him in some rounds, the fact some of the commentators had him 4-2 up after 6 rounds was fucking mental