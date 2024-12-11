Usyk v Fury 2 - unseen footage from the first fight

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Found this today, thought it was a great watch and i am really starting to get excited about the rematch


A lot of people have opinions on whether the ref should have stopped the fight, i dont think he should have, more telling for me was that the bell saved Fury IMO, gave him that recovery time he desperately needed
 
The issue isn't with the bell saving Fury it's with the ref stepping in so late and deciding to give him a count after he'd already been held up by the ropes multiple times. Additionally, Fury took a couple dozen unanswered blows. He wasn't intelligently defending himself at all.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
The issue isn't with the bell saving Fury it's with the ref stepping in so late and deciding to give him a count after he'd already been held up by the ropes multiple times. Additionally, Fury took a couple dozen unanswered blows. He wasn't intelligently defending himself at all.
i mean, it could have been stopped, but i am glad it wasnt, and Fury did OK after that round as well. Imagine how much crying would have gone on from people if the fight had of been stopped, it would have been terrible, it was bad enough that people thought he won the fight
 
treelo said:
i mean, it could have been stopped, but i am glad it wasnt, and Fury did OK after that round as well. Imagine how much crying would have gone on from people if the fight had of been stopped, it would have been terrible, it was bad enough that people thought he won the fight
It worked out and Fury recovered as he usually does but I don't think too many would've complained had it been stopped when he was slumped in the corner hanging against the ropes when the ref finally stepped in. Anybody that thought Fury won doesn't know how to properly score a boxing match or just isn't being objective.
 
the first fight was a very good fight, i didn't realise how good it was until recently

Fury needs to do something different or he has no chance, Usyk knows by pressuring him every round he can make Fury uncomfortable, that is his thing, make people work either physically or mentally for every minute of every round, he was even wobbled a few times in that Fury fight and looked hurt a few times, but Fury just didnt want to commit because he knew what was coming his way

i have scored the fight once or twice, neither went for Fury, even when i was trying my best to vouch for him in some rounds, the fact some of the commentators had him 4-2 up after 6 rounds was fucking mental
 
