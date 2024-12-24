I stopped watching Usyk-Fury 2 after the 8th round, Usyk was so ahead...

I saw the fight exactly the way those judges did.,the problem with close rounds is that you can in theory lose all of them yet have tight fight.



I think Usyk won most rounds safely and Fury was lucky to get four of them.





First fight completely different. Neither fighter was safe. Anything could happen.



Fury had a nice right hand but he just couldn't get going. He landed 22% of his shots in total. And hes supposed to be a ring technician who goes for accuracy over power. ItS a failure.