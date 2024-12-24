I stopped watching Usyk-Fury 2 after the 8th round, Usyk was so ahead...

Intermission

Intermission

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
1,007
Reaction score
652
I saw the fight exactly the way those judges did.,the problem with close rounds is that you can in theory lose all of them yet have tight fight.

I think Usyk won most rounds safely and Fury was lucky to get four of them.


First fight completely different. Neither fighter was safe. Anything could happen.

Fury had a nice right hand but he just couldn't get going. He landed 22% of his shots in total. And hes supposed to be a ring technician who goes for accuracy over power. ItS a failure.
 
Intermission said:
I saw the fight exactly the way those judges did.,the problem with close rounds is that you can in theory lose all of them yet have tight fight.

I think Usyk won most rounds safely and Fury was lucky to get four of them.


First fight completely different. Neither fighter was safe. Anything could happen.

Fury had a nice right hand but he just couldn't get going. He landed 22% of his shots in total. And hes supposed to be a ring technician who goes for accuracy over power. ItS a failure.
Click to expand...
Hes a ring technician when hes facing a guy like Wilder.
 
i had Usyk winning the last 6 and winning a couple of the first 6 as well

the judges seem to have got this one spot on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,138
Messages
56,694,019
Members
175,355
Latest member
stevenMMA2025

Share this page

Back
Top